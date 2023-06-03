Metro’s Yellow Line to boost train frequency

Beginning Sunday, June 4, Metro's Yellow Line trains will arrive more frequently — now every eight minutes, from open to close.

Beginning Sunday, June 4, Metro’s Yellow Line trains will arrive more frequently — now every eight minutes, from open to close. That’ll be up from the 12-minute service that’s currently in place during late-night hours and on weekends.

Metro said Yellow Line customers will enjoy less crowded trains and shorter wait times on Yellow and Green Line trains that service the downtown core between L’Enfant Plaza and Mt. Vernon Square.

The Yellow Line was closed for eight months between September 2022 and May 2023 for a construction project rehabilitating the Yellow Line tunnel and bridge. Metro said ridership is back up by 20 percent on the Yellow Line, with more than one million trips logged since its reopening last month.

Metro said more improvements are on their way as well, as they work to continue returning more 7000-series trains to the tracks, and provide additional service improvements on the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines later this month. The transportation agency said it will soon have 70 percent more trains in service during peak periods compared to last year.

