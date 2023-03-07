Live Radio
Work zones to affect traffic on the Beltway and Chain Bridge Road

Mary DePompa | mdepompa@wtop.com

March 7, 2023, 5:32 AM

D.C. area drivers should be on the lookout for some lane closures going into effect on Tuesday as part of the ongoing work for the 495 Next Express Lanes Expansion Project and the I-66 Transforms Outside the Beltway Project.

Here’s what drivers need to know.

Starting this week and continuing during overnight hours through the spring (as weather conditions allow) crews will perform joint repair work on southbound Interstate 495. The work begins near the American Legion Bridge and progresses south for approximately 2.5 miles.

This work will require triple lane closures on southbound I-495 with at least one lane remaining open to traffic at all times. Most of this work and related-overnight closures will happen from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weeknights, though some will occur during weekend overnights.

After repairs are completed on the southbound I-495 Outer Loop, work will shift to the northbound side of I-495 Inner Loop. The joint repair work is necessary to prepare for the future widened Beltway.

A map of the detour on Chain Bridge Road. (Courtesy VDOT)

There’s also a multiweek turn closure planned for Route 123 Chain Bridge Road northbound to Rose Forest Drive in Oakton, Virginia, that’s expected to start Tuesday. The left turn from Route 123 Chain Bridge Road North to Rose Forest Drive will be closed for approximately three weeks.

As a detour, drivers will be directed to continue on Route 123 North to the next traffic signal to turn left at Jermantown Road to Rosehaven Street in able to access Rose Forest Drive. There will be detour signs posted.

Mary DePompa

WTOP Traffic Reporter, Mary de Pompa has a great understanding of the D.C.-area gridlock, being a third-generation Washingtonian. If you see more than she says, call Mary on the WTOP Traffic Hotline at 202-895-5048 or email her at mdepompa@wtop.com.

