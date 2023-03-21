MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Week-long work zone on US-50 in Maryland could hamper commuters

Mary DePompa | mdepompa@wtop.com

March 21, 2023, 2:26 PM

Maryland transportation officials have temporarily closed the right lanes on a stretch of U.S. Route 50, just outside of Annapolis, Maryland, to make bridge repairs — an around-the-clock project that could slow westbound commuters.

Crews with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration closed the right lane of westbound Route 50/John Hanson Highway between the Md. Route 2/Ritchie Highway on-ramp and the Severn River Bridge for the bridge repairs.

The crew will replace damaged guardrail, concrete aprons and posts.

The right lane closure will remain in effect around the clock until work is completed, which is projected to be on or around March 25, weather permitting.

This week-long, 24/7 right-lane closure is necessary for worker safety due to the proximity of the work area and traffic on westbound Route 50, MDOT SHA said.

The project began overnight Monday. Drivers, particularly those traveling from southbound Route 2 onto westbound Route 50, should remain alert as they merge into the Route 50 travel lanes and plan on extra commute time, or consider using alternate routes through the remainder of the week.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Mary DePompa

WTOP Traffic Reporter, Mary de Pompa has a great understanding of the D.C.-area gridlock, being a third-generation Washingtonian. If you see more than she says, call Mary on the WTOP Traffic Hotline at 202-895-5048 or email her at mdepompa@wtop.com.

