1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-495 in Bethesda

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

February 21, 2023, 11:30 AM

A person is dead and another injured after a crash Tuesday morning in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Interstate 495.

Maryland State Police troopers were called to the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop, after Old Georgetown Road, for a crash involving a single vehicle around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Arriving on scene, troopers found a Chevrolet Cobalt had struck a tree off the right side of the highway.

The vehicle’s driver, named in a police news release as 18-year-old Tera King of Woodbridge, Virginia, died at the scene. A 20-year-old male passenger was treated at a nearby hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports all lanes on the Inner Loop reopened around 7 a.m. following the crash response. Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the crash, and anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 301-424-2101.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

