Road and Rail: Stops planned for I-66 and I-495 for Transformation work; Metro shutdowns

The weather forecast for this weekend will be perfect for any ongoing and planned construction. This means all is a go for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway and 495 Next Projects. In the District, work is planned for the Interstate 295/South Capitol Street Corridor project and more. Metrorail has scheduled a Red Line shutdown.

Here’s what you need to know.

Roadwork

Virginia

The 66 Express Lanes are now open for travel, but construction continues throughout the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. This weekend, construction again includes overnight ramp closures at the following I-66 interchanges: Route 29/Lee Highway, Route 28, Route 286/Fairfax County Parkway, Route 50 and I-495.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 50 West: On Friday, Jan. 27, the ramp will be closed from midnight to 4 a.m. for noise wall work and barrier removal. Motorists on I-66 West will be directed to continue west to Route 286 South. Stay to the right to I-66 East, then follow signs to Route 50 West.

I-66 East from east of Route 28 to Route 286/Fairfax County Parkway: On Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes of eastbound I-66 and the left lane of the eastbound collector-distributor road at Route 286 will be closed for overhead bridge work and noise wall work.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 286 South: On Friday night, Jan. 27 from midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed for a traffic shift and barrier work. Traffic will be detoured before to the closure to Route 286 North.

Ramp from Route 286 South to I-66 East: On Friday night, Jan. 27 from midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed for a traffic shift. Traffic will be directed farther south to Route 29 North.

I-66 West from Jermantown Road to Route 50: On Friday, Jan. 27 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for bridge work.

Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 North: On Friday night, Jan. 27 from midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to I-495 South.

Ramp from I-66 East to the 495 Express Lanes North: On Friday night, Jan. 27 from midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Overhead signs will direct drivers to alternate routes.

I-66 East at I-495: On Friday, Jan. 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

I-495 North at I-66: On Friday, Jan. 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

Ramp from I-495 South to I-66 West: On Friday night, Jan. 27 from midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be detoured farther south to the exit to Route 50 East.

Ramp from I-495 South to the 66 Express Lanes West: On Friday, Jan. 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Overhead signs will direct drivers to alternate routes.

There is consistent work planned for the 495 Next Project, which is currently working to expand the Beltway Express Lanes between Tysons and McLean. Here is what to watch out for this weekend.

I-495 North and South: On Friday, Jan. 27 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mobile single lane closures on north- and southbound I-495 at the Georgetown Pike Bridge for striping work.

On Friday, January 27, 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double left lane closures on northbound and southbound I-495 between Lewinsville Road and George Washington Parkway for barrier placement. Over the week, these will switch to double right lane closures on northbound and southbound I-495 at the Scott’s Run bridge for sound wall post removal work.

Maryland

This week saw a shift as part of the ongoing I-70 bridge replacement project over Md. Route 65 and the CSX Railroad in Hagerstown. The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has initiated this project as Phase 2 construction with widening and rehabilitation of the existing bridges.

This work includes the widening and resurfacing of I-70 from the bridge to ramp four of U.S. Route 40, with resurfacing of the ramps at the I-70/MD 65 Interchange and the I-70/US 40 Interchange. For more on this ongoing project check the website here.

For all ongoing roadwork projects check the MDOT SHA project portal here, or its homepage here.

For the ongoing Purple Line Project work between Montgomery and Prince Georges counties, check the site for any ongoing changes and travel information.

DC

There is ongoing road construction work along various park roads due to ongoing rehabilitation. In the District, work continues daily on the Rock Creek and Potomac parkways, which occurs daily.

Lane closures are planned on the Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and commuters should expect concurrent single lane closures on both the northbound and southbound parkway for construction-related activities.

The District Department of Transportation will temporarily close lanes, ramps and shoulders on the following roadways to perform construction activities in closures associated with the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project.

The following lane and shoulder closures will be in place daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, weather-permitting.

South Capitol Street SE/SW single lane northbound and southbound between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and N Street SE

Suitland Parkway SE up to two lanes eastbound and westbound between Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and South Capitol Street SE

Firth Sterling Avenue SE single lane northbound/southbound between South Capitol Street SE and Howard Road SE

Howard Road SE single lane between Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and South Capitol Street SE

I-295 single lane closures between I-695 (Exits 1B-C) and South Capitol Street/JBAB (Exit 2B)

I-295 ramp closures on and off at South Capitol Street/Suitland Parkway (Exit 4)

For more information, check out the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge Project to stay up to date on traffic related impacts and construction progress.

Metro

Metro will serve 96 of 97 stations this weekend with a scheduled shutdown on the Red Line between Rhode Island Avenue and Fort Totten to install fiber optic cables for emergency radio and signal systems.

The Brookland Station will be closed. Due to the location of the cables between both tracks, this work cannot be done with trains in service.

Major infrastructure improvements continue with the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge Rehabilitation Project over the Potomac River. This requires a Yellow Line Shutdown between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza.

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found here.