Public input sought on improvements to GW Parkway, Mount Vernon Trail

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 23, 2022, 1:19 PM

The National Park Service is looking for your input on their plans for the southern part of the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Mount Vernon Trail.

The park service said in a statement Tuesday that the planned improvements would include a “road diet” (a re-striping of the road to reduce the number of lanes) new crosswalks and changes to intersections. On the trail, there could be widening and more intersection changes.

Public comments are being sought during a virtual meeting Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. You can submit questions in advance.

You can use this link to get into the meeting; you’ll have to give your email address and use Webinar ID 314-024-315.

Or you can call in to 877-309-2074 and use conference ID 278-447-448.

The project would cover the parkway from Arlington Memorial Bridge to Mount Vernon – about a 15-mile span – and most of the Mount Vernon Trail, from Theodore Roosevelt Island to Mount Vernon. The parts of the road and trail that lie within Alexandria aren’t part of the project.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2013 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

Local News | Transportation News

