Road closures, parking restrictions for Capitals’ Rock the Red Carpet pregame event

The Capitals open the season against the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. Find out what roads will be closed and what parking restrictions will be in effect.

D.C. police have posted road closures and parking restrictions for events related to Wednesday’s Washington Capitals regular-season opener.

One street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

F Street from 6th Street NW to 7th Street NW

Meanwhile, these streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from about 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

F Street from 6th Street NW to 7th Street NW

Westbound F Street from 5th Street NW

Fans are encouraged to arrive early using Metro. Capital One Arena is located near Gallery Place/Chinatown station, which offers service on the Red, Yellow and Green lines. Fans can use the SpotHero app to purchase parking at nearby lots and garages.

The Capitals open the season against the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. The team plans to host several events before the game, headlined by its “Rock the Red Carpet” event.

According to a release, players will begin arriving at the arena between 6th and 7th streets NW at approximately 3:30 p.m. and be escorted down to the red carpet. They will greet fans and pose for photos.

Fans can also visit the Caesars Sportsbook and Casino Truck Tour between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., where they can meet former ESPN hosts Kenny Mayne and Trey Wingo or participate in tailgate-style activities and giveaways.

In addition, those attending pregame festivities can enter the Capital One Fan Studio on F Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., where a local artist will be creating “game-inspired art” in real-time.

All fans who attend Wednesday’s game will receive a 2022-2023 schedule magnet.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Sports Washington and broadcaster TNT will host their corresponding pregame shows on the red carpet.

Learn more about the Rock the Red Carpet event on the Capitals’ website.