Weekend Road and Rail: Stops planned on the Beltway and I-66, District events; Metro maintenance

The weather will likely play a big factor in any work zones scheduled this weekend. Be sure to stay tuned for up to the minute conditions. Weather permitting, there are stops planned on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 66, new work in Maryland, and events in the District.

Here a few things to be aware of this weekend.

Roadwork

Virginia

Repair work has started on the George Washington Memorial Parkway bridges over the Capital Beltway, with single lane closures to start in mid October as part of the I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) construction project.

Current work general occurs overnight, and includes some noisy activities with repairs including patching, uneven payment repair and similar roadway damages. This work will extend into late October.

Beginning in mid October, crews will be implementing extended single lane closures on both bridges for deck repair, which will extend over multiple weekends.

This work is part of the 495 NEXT project to extend the existing 495 Express Lanes from the Dulles Corridor interchange to the George Washington Memorial Parkway, near the American Legion Bridge.

For the Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway Project, here are a few things to watch out for this weekend, weather permitting. All work is always weather dependent and based on initial planning and subject to change. Be sure to call the WTOP Traffic Center, manned 24/7, with any updates or changes you may see at 866-304-WTOP (9867).

I-66 West from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to Route 234 Bypass (Prince William Parkway) on Friday, September 30: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. — Two lanes will be closed for paving.

I-66 East from Route 29 Centreville to Stringfellow Road on Friday, September 30: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. — Two lanes will be closed for milling and paving.

I-66 West from Stringfellow Road to Route 29 Centreville on Friday, September 30: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. — Two lanes will be closed for milling and paving.

I-66 East from Route 28 to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) on Friday, September 30: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

I-66 East from Route 286 to Waples Mill Road on Friday, September 30: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. — Two lanes will be closed for paving.

I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Blake Lane on Friday, September 30: 8:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. — Three lanes will be closed both nights for milling and paving.

I-66 West from Route 50 to Monument Drive on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. — Three lanes will be closed both nights with periodic stoppages during for bridge work.

I-66 West from I-495 to Jermantown Road on Friday and Saturday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Two lanes will be closed for milling and paving.

I-66 East from Nutley Street to Gallows Road on Friday and Saturday: 8:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. — Three lanes will be closed both nights for milling and paving.

I-66 West from Gallows Road to Nutley Street on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1: 9 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. — Three lanes will be closed both nights for milling and paving.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West on Friday, September 30: 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. — The ramp will be closed and detoured for paving.

I-495 South at I-66 on Friday, September 30: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Three lanes will be closed with periodic stoppages overnight for overhead gantry installation.

495 Express Lanes South from the start of the Express Lanes (one-half mile north of Exit 45 (Route 267) to I-66 on Friday, September 30: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — The northbound 495 Express Lanes will be closed for gantry installation.

Maryland

A noise waiver has been requested to support periodic night work related to the construction of the light rail bridge over Connecticut Avenue between Chevy Chase Lake Drive and Laird Place. Night work may occur between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. that includes construction activity to prepare for the bridge deck placement. Work may occur weekdays and weekends, as needed through mid-December.

For all details on the continuing Purple Line construction between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, be sure to check the Purple Line project’s website.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a safety and resurfacing project next week on a nearly two-mile section of MD-2/Solomons Island Road between the South River Bridge and MD-214/Central Avenue in Edgewater. The project’s projected completion is summer 2023.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, crews will start a project to resurface the roadway and upgrade sections of sidewalk on MD-2 between the southern approach of the South River Bridge and MD-214/Central Avenue.

Work crews will mill the surface to remove the existing asphalt layer, pave and apply new pavement markings on MD-2 and drivers should expect overnight lane shifts Sundays through Thursday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather-permitting.

Improvement projects continues at the MD-228/Berry Road and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County, expected to complete in December. The work here can be expected nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday nights through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, weather-permitting.

For all other continuing MDOT SHA projects check the project portal here.

DC

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the D.C. Department of Transportation’s Open Streets event will take place, with parking restrictions and street to be aware of.

Open Streets will close three miles of Georgia Avenue to cars and open the street for people to walk, bike, scoot and play. The following street will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday:

Georgia Avenue from Florida Avenue to Barry Place, NW (local traffic only)

Georgia Avenue from Barry Place to Missouri Avenue, NW

Please note, vehicular traffic will not be able to cross Georgia Avenue between Barry Place and Missouri Avenue NW, from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents will be able to access their homes by using alternative routes other than Georgia Avenue.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle will be hosting the 70th Annual Red Mass with parking restrictions and street closures expected from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Rhode Island Avenue from Connecticut Avenue to 17th Street NW.

This weekend, weather could be a factor with any work associated with the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project and the South Capitol Street Corridor Project. There are usually various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times, including the weekends, between I-295 between Malcolm X Avenue and I-695, Firth Sterling, the Suitland Parkway as well as on South Capitol Street.

Be sure to check their sites for up to the minute changes.

Metro

Major construction on the Blue and Yellow lines continues to close six stations south of Reagan National Airport: Braddock Road, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, Van Dorn Street and Franconia-Springfield, through Oct. 22.

In addition, there is no Yellow Line service until May 2023 due to the rehabilitation of the Yellow Line tunnel and bridge over the Potomac River. Free shuttle buses are being provided.

Metrorail will open at 7 a.m. and close at 1 a.m. on Saturday and midnight Sunday serving 85 of 91 stations. Trains will operate normal or near-normal service frequencies on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines, with scheduled adjustments on the Red and Green lines.

Due to normal weekend maintenance, there will be single tracking on the Red and Green lines. The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found here.