Weekend Road and Rail: I-66, Metro work continue

Work continues on I-66 outside the Beltway, as well as on Metro, and guardrail replacement is only one of the projects going on in Maryland. Here’s what to look out for.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will upgrade the guardrail on southbound Interstate 270 along the exit ramp to Md. Route 80 (Exit 26, Fingerboard Road) in Urbana in Frederick County. That means Exit 26 will be closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday night; a detour will direct motorists to Md. Route 109 (Exit 22, Old Hundred Road) and onto northbound I-270.

Also in Frederick County, there’ll be a guardrail-related closure along westbound I-70 at westbound U.S. 340 and southbound U.S. 15 (Exit 52) from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday to replace a guardrail that was damaged in a crash. A detour will direct motorists to Exit 52. The northbound I-270 ramp to westbound I-70 will be reduced from two travel lanes to one travel lane.

MDOT SHA also says to expect delays on the Western Shore service roads before the Bay Bridge, in Anne Arundel County (Buschs Frontage Road, East College Parkway, Whitehall Road, Skidmore Drive and Oceanic Drive) through Aug. 14 as they gather traffic data on the ramp from Oceanic Drive to eastbound US 50/301.

The ramp at Exit 41 of the Inner Loop of I-495 (the Capital Beltway) to the Clara Barton Parkway, in Montgomery County, will be closed Saturday, Aug. 13, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for tree trimming. Motorists will be detoured via Exit 39 (River Road) and to the outer loop of I-495 to access Clara Barton Parkway.

MDOT SHA has many continuing projects, which can all be found on their project portal.

There is always ongoing work for the Purple Line between Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties. All work and changes are at the Purple Line Project website.

Virginia

The weekend lane closures for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project:

I-66 East from Route 29 to Groveton Road

Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed both nights for paving.

I-66 West from Compton Road to Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)

Friday, Aug. 12, 9:30 p.m. to 9:30 a.m., and Saturday, Aug. 13, 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed both nights for paving.

I-66 West from Route 234 Business to Route 29 Gainesville

Two lanes will be closed Friday, Aug. 12, Between 8 p.m. and 11 a.m.

Ramp from Route 28 South to I-66 West

The ramp will be closed Friday night, Aug. 12, from midnight to 4 a.m. for high mast installation. Traffic will be directed farther south, exit to Route 29 South, travel about one mile, then follow signs to I-66 West.

I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Blake Lane

One lane will be closed Friday, Aug. 12, from 8:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, and Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. Sunday for milling and paving. From 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday night and 9 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday night.

I-66 West from Jermantown Road to Waples Mill Road

Friday, August 12: 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed both nights for a traffic shift.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 50 West

The ramp will be closed midnight Friday night, Aug. 12, to 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, for a traffic shift. Traffic will be directed farther west to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South. Stay to the right to I-66 East, then follow signs to Route 50 West

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 50 West

The ramp will be closed for reconstruction from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North, stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal onto Route 123 North, stay to the right to I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 50 West.

I-66 West from Nutley Street to Route 123

Two lanes will be closed for barrier removal from 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

I-66 East from Waples Mill Road to Blake Lane

One lane will be closed 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. Friday night, and 9 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. Saturday night, two lanes will be closed.

I-66 West from Nutley Street to Route 123

Two lanes will be closed for barrier removal 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

I-495 North at I-66

Three lanes will be closed for ramp construction 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

I-66 East at I-495

Two lanes will be closed nightly for overhead bridge work 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

Ramp from the 495 Express Lanes North to I-66 West

The ramp will be closed 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, for paving. Overhead variable message boards will direct traffic to an alternate route.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East

The ramp will be closed midnight Friday night, Aug. 12, to 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to continue north to Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) East, travel about one mile, then follow signs to I-66 East.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West

The ramp will be closed midnight Friday night, Aug. 12, to 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to continue north to Route 7 West, stay to the right to I-495 South, then follow signs to I-66 West.

DC

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is doing roadway work, including milling and paving, on Independence Avenue Southeast from 15th Street to 16th Street. There’ll be temporary lane closures, with one travel lane remaining open at all times.

DDOT says they’ll open the remaining movements in the East Oval approaching the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge by the late afternoon of Saturday.

“Full access to Anacostia Park will be provided, as well as direct access to eastbound Suitland Parkway from South Capitol Street,” DDOT said in their announcement.

Metro

The system will open at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and close at 1 a.m.

Red Line

Single-tracking between Union Station and Rhode Island Avenue. Trains will run every 16 minutes.

Blue and Silver lines

Trains will bypass Capitol South from opening until 7 p.m.; free shuttle buses will run. Trains will run every 20 minutes.

Orange Line

Trains operate between Vienna and Ballston only. The New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations are closed through Sept. 5. Trains will run every 10 minutes.

Yellow Line

Trains operate between Huntington and Reagan National Airport only. Trains will run every 20 minutes.

Green Line

No work is scheduled; trains will run every 12 minutes.