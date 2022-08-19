Weekend Road and Rail: I-66 has multiple stops and changes; I-495 closures, 2 Metro shutdowns

There are planned stops and an extended lane closure along I-66 this weekend. The 495 Next Project also has stops and detours. There is more paving in Maryland, events in the District, and Metro adds a Yellow Line shutdown to the mix.

This weekend, there are planned stops and an extended lane closure along Interstate 66. The 495 Next Project also has stops and detours. There is more paving in Maryland, events in the District, and Metro adds a Yellow Line shutdown to the mix.

Roadwork

Virginia

There will be an extended lane closure on I-66 East through Vienna as part of the Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway Project.

The left travel lane on I-66 East between Cedar Lane and Interstate 495 will be closed from around 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, for construction of the future I-66 Express Lanes.

This weekend will also see a ramp closure for the finishing touches at the Route 50/I-66 interchange. The ramp from I-66 East to Route 50 West will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22.

Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 123 Chain Bridge Road to U-turn.

Starting Monday, drivers exiting from I-66 East to Route 50 West will be using a new combined ramp about one mile before Route 50 and immediately after the Monument Drive Bridge over I-66. It’ll provide access to Route 50 East and West and will become the new permanent location of Exit 57 A/B.

Other work on the I-66 Express Lanes Expansion Project will continue this weekend. Here are a few notable locations from our friends at VDOT, all weather permitting:

I-66 East Route 29 Gainesville to Route 234 (Prince William Parkway)

Three lanes will be closed for paving 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

I-66 East from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to Manassas Safety Rest Area

Three lanes will be closed for overhead work 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

I-66 East from Route 29 to Groveton Road

Two lanes will be closed both nights for paving 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and again the same hours Saturday night into Sunday.

I-66 West at Route 28

Three lanes will be closed for overhead sign installation and overhead bridge work, with periodic stoppages, from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North and Braddock Road/Walney Road

The ramp will be closed and detoured for inspection work from midnight to 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

Ramp from Route 286 South to I-66 West

The ramp will be closed and detoured for a traffic shift Saturday, Aug. 20, from midnight to 4 a.m.

I-66 West from Jermantown Road to Route 50

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge and sign work, with periodic stoppages, from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

I-66 West from Jermantown Road to Waples Mill Road

Two lanes will be closed for a traffic shift from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

I-66 East at I-495

Three lanes will be closed for panel installation, with periodic stoppages during the overnight hours, from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

I-66 East from Cedar Lane to Gallows Road

Two lanes will be closed for paving from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and again the same hours Saturday night into Sunday.

I-66 West at I-495

Two lanes will be closed for overhead gantry installation, with periodic stoppages, from 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, to 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.

Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 South

The ramp will be closed and detoured for paving from midnight to 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21.

Ramp from I-66 West to I-495 South

The ramp will be closed and detoured for striping from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and again the same hours Saturday night into Sunday.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East

The ramp will be closed and detoured for overhead bridge work Saturday, Aug. 20, from midnight to 4 a.m.

Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West

The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work Saturday, Aug. 20, from midnight to 4 a.m.

I-495 South at I-66

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

The following construction-related lane closures and traffic changes are planned for the I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension project corridor.

I-495 North and South at Georgetown Pike Bridge

Double and triple left lane closures are scheduled 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, for bridge demolition work, with periodic stoppages of I-495 traffic lasting up to 30 minutes.

Motorists from the George Washington Memorial Parkway heading for I-495 South will be directed to stay right and take the ramp up to Georgetown Pike, proceed straight through the traffic light and take the ramp back down to merge onto the Beltway. Learn more about this detour.

All work is always weather-dependent and subject to change. The WTOP Traffic Center is manned 24/7; you can call with any updates or changes you may see at 866-304-WTOP (9867).

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) began a resurfacing project of the six interchange ramps at U.S. Route 50 (John Hanson Highway) and Md. Route 424 (Davidsonville Road) in Anne Arundel County.

Crews will be working at the following locations nightly, in sequential order:

Eastbound U.S. 50 to northbound and southbound Md. 424

Westbound U.S. 50 to northbound and southbound Md. 424

Northbound Md. 424 to eastbound U.S. 50

Southbound Md. 424 to eastbound U.S. 50

Northbound Md. 424 to westbound U.S. 50

Southbound Md. 424 to westbound U.S. 50

A detour will be set up to direct drivers to U.S. Route 301 (Crain Highway) and Md. Route 450 (Parole/Annapolis) by way of variable message signs, with temporary traffic signs in place to guide motorists through the detour.

All work will be done overnight between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and is scheduled to be complete next week, weather permitting.

MDOT SHA crews are also starting a new project Monday, Aug. 22, for maintenance on the I-95 South bridge over I-495 near College Park, in Prince George’s County.

This will require closure of the left lane and shoulder on the bridge during off-peak hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through late spring 2023. This maintenance includes installing retrofits and drainage troughs, joint sealing, column wrapping and epoxy application work.

The paving continues on I-495 near the Suitland Parkway through the summer. MDOT works both loops of the Beltway between Md. 4 (Pennsylvania Avenue) and Forestville Road. For updates, check the MDOT website.

There is everchanging work in various locations associated with the Metro Purple Line, which is planned between Prince George’s and Montgomery County. Be sure to check on all work and changes at the Purple Line Project website.

Check MDOT’s other continuing projects in their project portal.

DC

On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone will be held in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of 18th Street Northwest. That means parking restrictions and street closures.

There’s no parking on 18th Street from Columbia Road to Kalorama Road Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The stretch of 18th Street between Columbia and Kalorama roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from noon to 10 p.m.

Northbound traffic on 18th Street from Florida Avenue to Kalorama Road will be closed to through traffic from noon to 10 p.m. Local traffic only will be allowed north from Florida Avenue to Kalorama Road.

In the ongoing work associated with the I-295/DC-295 Corridor Project and the South Capitol Street Corridor Project, there will be various lane and ramp closures during off-peak times, including weekends between Interstate 295 between Malcolm X Avenue and Interstate 695, Firth Sterling Avenue, the Suitland Parkway and South Capitol Street. The following locations will see work this weekend.

DDOT will temporarily close northbound South Capitol St SE/SW between Firth Sterling Avenue Southeast and the East Oval nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday. Northbound South Capitol Street will also be closed between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 20.

Eastbound Suitland Parkway will be temporarily closed from South Capitol Street to Firth Sterling Avenue on Friday night, Aug. 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The ramp traffic from I-295 northbound to Suitland Parkway and South Capitol Street will be detoured to the Martin Luther King Avenue Southeast interchange.

For any locations related to the Pave DC Project, check the interactive map and PaveDC tool.

Metro

The Orange Line shutdown for the Platform Rehabilitation Project, which closes five stations closed between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton, continues through Labor Day.

There will also be a shutdown on the Yellow Line in preparation for the upcoming Yellow Line Bridge and Tunnel Rehabilitation Project. The shutdown will be between L’Enfant Plaza and Pentagon, with trains operating between Huntington and Reagan National Airport only.

This weekend will also see routine maintenance requiring single tracking on the Red and Green lines.

Metro will operate on the normal weekend schedule, opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday. Trains will serve 85 of 91 stations, with schedule adjustments on the Red Line and normal or near-normal service frequencies on all other lines.

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found online.