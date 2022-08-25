HOV restriction on 395 Express Lanes on Seminary Road to lift in September

Changes are coming next month for drivers who use the reversible high-occupancy vehicle ramp on the 395 Express Lanes in Alexandria, Virginia. Here's what you need to know.

The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban — the operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes — said Thursday that the south-facing, reversible HOV ramp connecting the 395 Express Lanes to Seminary Road in Alexandria will convert to a standard express lane or high-occupancy toll ramp on Sept. 9.

That means that vehicles with fewer than three people have the option to pay a toll to exit to Seminary Road from the northbound 395 Express Lanes or to enter the southbound lanes from Seminary Road.

There will be temporary lane closures to replace the ramp’s signage and pavement markers scheduled to start overnight Friday. A temporary traffic shift on Seminary Road is also scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Vanpool and carpool customers with an E-ZPass Flex set to HOV ON, buses and motorcycles will continue to be able to use the ramp toll-free.

Since the 395 Express Lanes opened in November 2019, the HOV-3+ restriction has been in effect. It’s the only ramp along the Express Lanes corridor that has been closed to toll-paying drivers.