MWAA to hold hearing on Dulles Toll Road fee increase

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

July 10, 2022, 3:16 AM

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has set hearing dates for the public to weigh in on the plan to boost tolls to $6 dollars along Dulles Toll Road. The new rates would take effect on Jan. 1.

A virtual hearing is set for July 12 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the in-person hearing on July 18 will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The increase would be a climb from the $4.75 that most users pay when they drive through the main toll plaza and exit at a ramp.

The money raised will be used to pay for constructing the $5.8 billion Silver Line rail project.

In addition, the proposal also would make drivers who don’t use an EZ-pass — those billed by their license plate — pay a new fee on top of the toll.

Anyone who goes to the hearing can submit written comments or provide their comments to an official meeting stenographer. Details on both accessing the virtual hearing and attending the public hearing are available online.

Ivy Lyons

Kyle Cooper

