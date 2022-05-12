Weekend Road and Rail: Paving and events, Beltway and I-66 closures

Stops are planned on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 66 with work and events in the District. Metro is performing a test run of their summer shutdown and Platform Project.

There is more rain in the forecast through this weekend, but weather permitting, stops are planned on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 66 with work and events in the District, Purple Line construction and paving in Maryland. Metro is performing a test run of their summer shutdown and Platform Project.

Here’s what you need to know this weekend.

Roadwork

Virginia

A highlight of this weekend’s Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project — travel lanes of northbound and southbound Nutley Street over I-66 will be shifted to the west during the overnight hours of Friday, May 13.

Two travel lanes will run in each direction on the west side of the bridge over I-66. This temporary traffic pattern will allow the construction of the new Nutley Street interchange.

Details to implement the traffic pattern change include:

Friday, May 13 (Saturday, May 14, will be used as backup)

Nutley Street North and South at I-66: Nutley Street will be reduced to a single travel lane in each direction between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m.

Ramp from I-66 East to Nutley Street North: The ramp will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. Traffic will be directed to exit to Nutley Street South, stay to the left and make a U-turn at the traffic signal at Saintsbury Drive onto Nutley Street North. The ramp will reopen by 5 a.m.

Ramp from I-66 West to Nutley Street South: The ramp will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. Traffic will be directed farther west to the exit to Vienna/Fairfax/GMU Station, stay to the right onto Country Creek Road, continue onto Virginia Center Boulevard, and then turn right to head south at the Nutley Street traffic signal. The ramp will reopen by 5 a.m.

If possible, the VDOT work schedule looks like this.

Beltway

I-495 North at I-66: Friday, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes are closed for nightly over bridge work with periodic full stops planned overnight.

I-66 East ramp to I-495 North: Saturday, 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Ramp closed and detoured overhead bridge work.

All ramps from I-495 North to I-66 will be closed and detoured Friday and Saturday between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. Motorists will be directed to Route 7.

Fairfax

I-66 East from Blake Lane to Vaden Drive: Friday, May 13: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The left lane will be closed for drainage and barrier work.

I-66 West at Vaden Drive: Friday, May 13: 9 a.m. to noon. The left lane will be closed for a traffic shift.

I-66 East from Vaden Drive to Nutley Street: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes are closed for Nutley Street rehabilitation work.

I-66 West from Jermantown Road to Route 50: Friday, May 6: 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

Centreville

I-66 East from east of Route 28 to Stringfellow Road: Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Both nights, three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge beam installation approaching Stringfellow Road.

Ramps from Stringfellow Road to I-66 East/from I-66 West to Stringfellow Road: Beginning at 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, continuously through 4:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, The ramps will be closed for demolition of the old concrete barrier along the ramps.

I-66 East and West at Route 28: On Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with periodic short stoppages between 10:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. nightly.

Manassas

I-66 East from Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) to Manassas Safety Rest Area: Friday, May 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work with periodic stoppages overnight.

I-66 East from Bull Run Bridge to Cub Run Bridge: Friday, May 13: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for paving.

I-66 East at Cub Run Bridge: Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, May 13, continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, May 16. The left lane will be closed for bridge work. Two lanes will be closed between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

Gainesville

I-66 East from Route 29 to Manassas Rest Area: Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Left lane closed for paving.

I-66 East Route 234 bypass Prince William Parkway to Cub Run Bridge: Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for bridge work with periodic full stops overnight.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced two new projects slated to begin on Sunday.

We’ll start with the repairs of the Beltway Bridge at MD-5/Branch Avenue in Prince George’s County. Beginning overnight Sunday, work starts on the I-95/I-495 Beltway bridge ramp to MD-5/Branch Avenue. This repair work is expected to run through Friday morning, May 20.

Beginning Sunday, crews will work 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. along the I-95/I-495 Inner Loop at Exit 7A, MD-5 South. The left lane is closed Sunday, May 15, through the morning of Monday, May 16, and the right lane closes Tuesday, May 17, through the morning of Friday, May 20.

MDOT SHA will also begin a paving project along MD-210 in Fort Washington on Sunday, May 15, consisting of off-peak lane closures and work expected to complete in July.

Starting Sunday at 8 p.m., crews will begin paving the roadway between Kerby Hill Road and Livingston/Palmer Road working weeknights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for about one month until paving is complete.

There will be single and double lane closures in both directions of MD-210 during these times. Crews will be working weekdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with resurfacing planned for the new Kerby Hill Service Road, located behind the sound wall and MD-210 southbound.

Motorists can expect lane closures and a flagging operation to affect the service road. Learn more about the MD-210 intersection at Livingston and Kerby Hill roads project.

For motorists headed to or from the Eastern Shore, be advised of paving on US-50 between US-13/Salisbury Bypass through Walston Switch Road. There are planned double lane, shoulder and ramp closures Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 3.

In Charles County, MD-6, near Maryland Point Road, a planned temporary road closure for pipe replacement on Saturday, May 14 at 8 a.m. During these hours, traffic will be guided through using a local detour.

For all other continuing Maryland roadway projects and changes, check their website. And for more on the ever-changing Purple Line work between Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, check out the Purple Line Project website here.

As a reminder, overnight milling and paving continues along I-495/Capital Beltway near the Suitland Parkway. Crews will pave and install guardrails on both loops between MD-4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Forestville Road, working overnights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays until late summer.

There will be multiple lane closures nightly. For the latest, check the project website.

DC

National Police Week is being observed from May 11 to May 17. The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum will hold ceremonies, including the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil, on Friday night on the National Mall to honor fallen officers.

Sunday, May 15, will be the Annual National Peace Officer’s Memorial Service held on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, beginning at noon and running for 3 1/2 hours. There will be parking restrictions, street closures and rolling closures with motorcades and dignitaries.

On Saturday, May 14, the D.C. Fire and EMS 150th Anniversary Parade and Equipment Muster will occur near the National Mall. There are planned street closures and parking restrictions for this event along Constitution, Pennsylvania and Independence avenues, which can be found here.

It’s graduation season, and this Sunday morning on the National Mall, Commencement Week for George Washington University will end with a ceremony and celebration. For more on the event and schedule, see here.

The District Department of Transportation has work planned for I-295 over Oxon Run Bay with alternating lane closures starting northbound to southbound on Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

There will be continued single lane closures on the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge over the Potomac Parkway through Saturday.

On DC-295 over the CSX Railroad Yard near Benning Road, single lane closures are needed, weather-permitting, through Friday, May 13. On I-295 over the Nicholson Street Bridge, there will be alternating lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., always leaving one lane open for traffic, to remove the current pavement markings for the work zone.

Construction activities continue along I-295/DC-295 and nearby local roads through the weekend, weather-permitting.

Motorists can expect daily and nightly lane closures on South Capitol Street SE/SW between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and N Street SE during weekday off-peak hours.

There are also lane closures continuing on Suitland Parkway SE between the Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE overpass and South Capitol Street SE, and on Firth Sterling Avenue SE, Howard Road SE, Potomac Avenue SE/SW, Half Street SW, P Street SW, Q Street SW, and R Street SW, St. Elizabeth’s Road SE, and Barry Road SE.

For more information and traffic advisories related to these ongoing projects, check the website here.

Metro

Metro will be performing work on four lines again this weekend. There will be preconstruction work on the Orange Line in preparation for the upcoming Summer Platform Improvement Project. This work requires an Orange Line shutdown between Stadium-Armory and New Carrollton stations, closing the Minnesota Ave, Deanwood, Cheverly, Landover and New Carrollton stations.

There will also be a shutdown on the Green and Yellow Line this weekend between College Park and Greenbelt for infrastructure work. This work requires a shutdown of the Greenbelt Station. And due to general rehabilitative maintenance, the Red Line will be single-tracking between Silver Spring and Forest Glen stations.

Metrorail will open at 7 a.m. closing at 1 a.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday with trains serving 86 of 91 stations. And Metro continues work to improve service amid the 7000-series railcar investigation with a focus on root cause analysis. Refer to the Metrorail 7000-series Return to Service Update for the latest information.

The full weekend plan and service adjustments with detailed train schedules can be found here.