Lane closures coming to busy stretch of I-495 in Va. for construction project

A project to extend express lanes means that you could start seeing lane closures as early as Tuesday on a congested stretch of the Capital Beltway in Northern Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will permanently close the outer left shoulder lane on northbound Interstate 495 between Old Dominion Drive and Live Oak Drive to carry out construction as part of the years-long 495 NEXT project.

That lane is usually open during morning and afternoon rush hours and operates under a green arrow/red x.

VDOT is also closing the southbound center shoulder and placing temporary barriers to block those two lanes from traffic. They will also restripe and realign the general purpose lanes to create additional space in the center of I-495.

VDOT said the lane closures will planned for non-peak travel hours. However, drivers passing by the construction area should expect delays.

The work zone is being used to construct new bridges for Old Dominion Drive, Live Oak Drive and Georgetown Pike.

The 495 NEXT project will extend two express lanes in each direction on the 2 1/2-mile stretch of the Beltway between the Dulles Toll Road and George Washington Memorial Parkway.

The new extended lanes are scheduled to open in 2025.