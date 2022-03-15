Trucker convoy back on the road Tuesday

A day after making a mess of traffic for drivers heading into D.C., the so-called "People's Convoy" is at it again Tuesday.

The trucker group left Hagerstown, Maryland, around 10 a.m. The front end of the convoy headed onto Interstate 270 south around 11 a.m. and got to Virginia around noon.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler said they’ve split into two groups, with one going across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, headed into Maryland, and other grous seems to have made their way on to northbound 395.

“It remains to be seen if the group that crossed the Wilson Bridge going to try to get into the District from the other direction,” Kessler said. “This could possibly affect both directions of the Southeast/Southwest Freeway today. But there is one group on 395 and one group still on the Beltway. Looks like they may have made their way on the northbound I-295.”

Video of the convoy being streamed on platforms like Twitch and YouTube showed that it was largely populated by cars, consumer trucks, SUVs and RVs. CB chatter had members on the lookout for “infiltrators.”

As for the route, the convoy posted the following message to Facebook: “Remember what they did to us yesterday! So the route today is: Follow the leader! Where it stops, nobody knows!”

Expect more traffic and another round rolling road closures Tuesday.

Some exit closures are already in place to keep the convoy on the highway.

UPDATE: @DCPoliceDept has closed a number of freeway exits to keep traffic moving safely through the area. These rolling road closures are occurring in real-time as they are needed, and will be lifted as soon as they are no longer necessary. — Alert DC (@AlertDC) March 15, 2022

Monday’s traffic meltdown stemmed from the trucker convoy. It spread out and moved through the District on interstates 395, 695 and 295 — eastbound on the Southeast/Southwest Freeway from the 14th Street Bridge to the 11th Street Bridge — as well as traffic control operations that blocked exits to keep traffic flowing.

Chris Rodriguez, the director of D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said the plan is to continue to block the offramps so the convoy would move through the District and head back to Hagerstown, where they have been congregating since last week.

“We have to assume it’s going to continue at least for the next several days,” Rodriguez said, but added that the number of trucks and vehicles in the group has decline significantly.

Last week, the “People’s Convoy,” a group of truckers and supporters, circled the Capital Beltway twice on Sunday and again on Monday, but didn’t cause major disruptions.

The convoy, which is inspired by similar efforts in Canada, are protesting COVID-19 mandates, although most restrictions have already lifted.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.