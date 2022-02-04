Weekend Road and Rail: I-66 bridge demolition at Stringfellow Rd.; continued reduced Metro service

Be sure to keep your windshield wipers on and the radio tuned to WTOP for traffic on the 8s and any up-to-the-minute changes and specific details on the drive ahead.

Demolition of the old Interstate 66 bridges along Stringfellow Road will continue over the weekend, starting on Feb. 4, during daytime and overnight hours.

Aside from continued work on plans to Transform 66 Outside the Beltway, a bit of rain has entered the forecast for the D.C. area.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re hitting the roads in the D.C. area this weekend.

Roadwork

Virginia

The Virginia Department of Transportation has planned to continue its transformation of the I-66 bridge at Stringfellow Road North and told drivers to expect some delays as traffic reduces to one lane and ramps close.

VDOT said that from Feb. 4 through the morning of Feb. 7 the ramp from I-66 West to Stringfellow Road and from Stringfellow Road to I-66 East will close from 10:30 p.m. Friday and won’t reopen until 5 a.m. Monday — just in time for the morning commute.

WTOP is following traffic developments expected along I-66 and Interstate 495 this weekend with the full list below.

Along I-66

I-66 East and West between Route 15 and Compton Road

Friday, Feb. 4: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work.

Friday, Feb. 4: Eastbound 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m./Westbound 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. One lane will be closed for lighting and utility work. I-66 East from Route 29 Gainesville to Route 234 Bypass (Prince William Parkway)

Friday, Feb. 4: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead sign installation. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.

Friday, Feb. 4: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead sign installation. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours. I-66 West from Route 234 Bypass to Route 29 Gainesville

Friday, Feb. 4: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.

Friday, Feb. 4: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours. I-66 West approaching Manassas Safety Rest Area/east of Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)

Friday, Feb. 4: 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-66 West will be reduced to one travel lane near the Manassas Safety Rest Area (about 1.5 miles east of Route 234 Business) and diverted behind barrier onto the old general-purpose lanes for overhead bridge beam installation.

Friday, Feb. 4: 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. I-66 West will be reduced to one travel lane near the Manassas Safety Rest Area (about 1.5 miles east of Route 234 Business) and diverted behind barrier onto the old general-purpose lanes for overhead bridge beam installation. I-66 West from west of Stringfellow Road to Route 28

Friday, Feb. 4: 9:30 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-66 West will be reduced to a single travel lane west of Stringfellow Road with stoppages of up to 20 minutes for overhead bridge work.

Friday, Feb. 4: 9:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. I-66 West will be reduced to a single travel lane west of Stringfellow Road with stoppages of up to 20 minutes for overhead bridge work. Ramps from Stringfellow Road to I-66 East/from I-66 West to Stringfellow Road

Beginning at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7

The ramps will be closed for bridge abutment and retaining wall demolition.

Beginning at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7 The ramps will be closed for bridge abutment and retaining wall demolition. Stringfellow Road North from Westbrook Drive to Fair Lakes Boulevard

Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The right lane will be closed for bridge abutment and retaining wall demolition.

Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. The right lane will be closed for bridge abutment and retaining wall demolition. I-66 West from Jermantown Road to Route 50

Friday, Feb. 4: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for sound wall work.

Friday, Feb. 4: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for sound wall work. Route 50 East from I-66 to Waples Mill Road

Friday, Feb. 4: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for ramp work.

Friday, Feb. 4: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two lanes will be closed for ramp work. Ramp from I-66 East to Route 50 East

Friday night, Feb. 4: Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramp will be closed for road construction. Traffic will be detoured to Route 50 West, exit to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, then stay to the right to Route 50 East.

Friday night, Feb. 4: Midnight to 4 a.m. The ramp will be closed for road construction. Traffic will be detoured to Route 50 West, exit to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, then stay to the right to Route 50 East. I-66 East from Cedar Lane to Gallows Road

Friday, Feb. 4: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work near Prosperity Avenue (about half a mile before Gallows Road), and bridge demolition at Gallows Road. Traffic will be directed into a single lane and diverted behind barrier onto the old general-purpose lanes.

Along I-495

I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road

Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for bridge pier construction.

Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for bridge pier construction. Ramp from the 495 Express Lanes North to I-66 West

Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp will be closed. Overhead variable message boards will direct traffic to an alternate route.

Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed. Overhead variable message boards will direct traffic to an alternate route. I-495 North at I-66

Friday, Feb. 4: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours.

Friday, Feb. 4: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Three lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes during the overnight hours. Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West

Friday, Feb. 4: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to continue north to Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) West, stay to the right to I-495 South, then follow signs to I-66 West.

Friday, Feb. 4: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to continue north to Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) West, stay to the right to I-495 South, then follow signs to I-66 West. Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East

Friday, Feb. 4: 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to continue north to Route 7 East, travel about one mile, then follow signs to I-66 East.

Maryland

Projects continue around the Capital Beltway with the goal of reducing congestion, improving safety and providing replacements for older structures.

On Interstate 270, the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration has continued working on the Innovative Congestion Management Project along I-270 from Frederick to I-495 along the Beltway.

Ramp metering, which uses warning signals to optimize traffic, will be in operation from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and should be expected during peak traffic hours.

Along the Patuxent Freeway, MDOT is widening a stretch of road between Linden Church Road and Interstate 70 to a four-lane highway to include shoulders and a median. For now, traffic in the construction lane is shifting west by two lanes onto the newly constructed roadway while clearing and construction continue.

The Maryland Transportation Authority has also announced a temporary traffic cloture of the ramp from MD 200 to Northbound I-95 (Exit 19B) to begin on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as crews provide preventive maintenance.

Public Transportation

Marylanders who planned to use MDOT MTA’s bus service through Winter 2022 can expect a significant service change to take effect on Sunday, Feb. 6. Some of those schedule adjustments included several updated and adjusted services, improved frequencies and new service locations.

A few of the highlights from MDOT MTA:

Schedule Adjustments and Improved Frequency of Service Citylink Brown, Gold LocalLink 22, 28, 33, 37, 63, 73, 75, 77 and 94 Express BusLink 103, 105, 154 and 163

New Service and Service Modifications to LocalLink 63 and Express BusLink 163

Modified Supplemental Service to Select Baltimore City Public Schools

Bus Stop Modifications

For the full list and guide for modifications to the schedule, you can visit the MTA website’s service change site. The MTA site includes maps and route details to help navigate the shift.

Meanwhile, developments on the long-awaited purple line have been announced following the approval of the P3 Agreement by the board of public works.

The modified agreement will allow Purple Line Transit Partners to work with Maryland Transit Solutions to complete the Purple Line light rail project. MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said the move would be worthwhile, despite the challenges encountered over the past several years.

“Today’s action is the critical step needed to move the Purple Line from construction into an active light rail line that creates a truly interconnected regional transit system,” Arnold said. “We wouldn’t be here today without the true partnership with Purple Line Transit Partners and the support of our county, state and federal partners to get this project built.”

This means that construction is likely to begin, according to MDOT, in the spring of 2022 after “Financial and Commercial Close in the coming weeks.” The new project schedule would have revenue service, the full purple line and all 21 stations operational in the Fall of 2026.

D.C.

Though protests and winter weather were a primary feature of the past few weekend traffic concerns in the District, this weekend looks more placid for the city’s drivers.

D.C. announced temporary lane closures for preventive maintenance that will last through Saturday, as weather permits, around the district.

Single lane closures (10 a.m. — 3 p.m.)

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge over Potomac Parkway

14th Street Bridge over the Potomac River

Malcolm X Avenue over South Capitol Street

Massachusetts Avenue over Rock Creek Parkway

9th Street at Convention Center

14th Street over I-395

Closures on pedestrian bridges (10 a.m. — 3 p.m.)

Pedestrian bridge over Arizona Avenue

Pedestrian Bridge over Kenilworth Ave by Nash Street

Pedestrian Bridge over Kenilworth Ave by Hayes Street

Drivers should also remain aware of a change to traffic patterns if they drive downtown. The District Department of Transportation plans to close westbound Potomac Avenue SW between South Capitol Street SW and Half Street SW. This cloture will remain in effect until Feb. 17.

Eastbound Potomac Avenue will also be closed and rerouted for activities along I-295 with some off-peak ramp closures.

Exit 4 from I-295 Northbound (South Capitol Street / Suitland Parkway)

Exit 4 from I-295 Southbound (South Capitol Street / Suitland Parkway)

I-295 Northbound On-ramp from Suitland Parkway

Those wishing to get through the construction area for the South Capitol Street Corridor Project can head west on Q Street SW and south on Half Street SW or follow the marked detours. Pedestrians and cyclists were also advised to remain alert and follow signs in this area.

Metro

Train delays connected to the Blue Line derailment investigation and the off-lining of 7000 series railcars continues, according to Metro.

The latest information on train arrivals and schedules is available at wmata.com.