Northbound BW Parkway reopens after crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com
Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 11, 2022, 11:31 AM

Northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway was closed for about five hours after a crash that left one man dead and another person injured Friday morning.

The U.S. Park Police said up to five cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 6:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the parkway just south of Powder Mill Road.

One man died at the scene and another man was taken by a medevac helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

At about 11:30, the lanes were reopened, said Reada Kessler in the WTOP Traffic Center. Residual delays remained, including on roads leading to the parkway, such as the Beltway.

The Park Police were diverting all traffic onto Route 193.

Traffic cameras near the scene showed hundreds of vehicles stopped. The southbound lanes remained open.

Here’s what the Baltimore-Washington Parkway looked like in the 10 a.m. hour. (Courtesy CHART)

Below is a map of the area.

Commuters on the Capital Beltway also experienced delays Friday morning after an overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer rolled over after striking a disabled vehicle, a WTOP listener who saw the crash told WTOP Traffic.

No one was injured, the Maryland State Police said.

The Outer Loop crash was reported around 1:40 a.m. and closed the Outer Loop overnight.

As of 11 a.m., the lanes have reopened, but the remains of the crash are on the shoulder.

Overnight, a crash involving a tractor-trailer and at least one vehicle left debris on the Outer Loop. (Courtesy CHART)

WTOP’s Rick Massimo, Colleen Kelleher and Luke Garrett contributed to this report.

