All lanes of southbound I-95 reopen in Howard Co.

Southbound Interstate 95 in Elkridge, Maryland, has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned over all four lanes early Wednesday, completely stopping traffic.

The highway was shut down for three hours after the crash occurred before Md. Route 175 before 4 a.m.

Here is a look at where the problem was: