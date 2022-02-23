CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
All lanes of southbound I-95 reopen in Howard Co.

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

February 23, 2022, 7:08 AM

Southbound Interstate 95 in Elkridge, Maryland, has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned over all four lanes early Wednesday, completely stopping traffic.

The highway was shut down for three hours after the crash occurred before Md. Route 175 before 4 a.m.

While I-95 was closed, all traffic was diverted onto Md. 100, causing delays into the morning commute.

Here is a look at where the problem was:

Here’s a look at where the problems on I-95 are. (Courtesy MDOT)

Colleen Kelleher

