More buses, increased trip frequency comes to Metrobus after Christmas

Metrobus is adding more buses and increasing the frequency of trips to its system immediately after the Christmas holiday.

Metrobus is adding more buses and increasing the frequency of trips to its system immediately after the Christmas holiday.

Starting Dec. 26, a total of 49 routes across the D.C. region will be a part of the service adjustments. Bus stop relocations, revised routes and minor schedule changes will come to most routes of no more than eight minutes, according to Metrobus.

The following are routes that have been adjusted

Virginia

Route 7A — More frequent trips between Southern Towers and Pentagon during weekday peak periods, with all trips extended to operate the full route during off-peak periods on weekdays and weekends.

— More frequent trips between Southern Towers and Pentagon during weekday peak periods, with all trips extended to operate the full route during off-peak periods on weekdays and weekends. Routes 16G and 16H — More buses will also operate all day, every day between Columbia Pike and Pentagon City.

— More buses will also operate all day, every day between Columbia Pike and Pentagon City. Route 3Y — Service will be extended to East Falls Church Station.

— Service will be extended to East Falls Church Station. Route 3F — This new route will run between Farragut Square and East Falls Church Station, with peak morning periods heading westbound and peak afternoon periods heading eastbound.

DC

Routes 42, 43, H6, H8, M4, U5, U6, W2, W3 and W4 — to improve reliability for a better customers experience.

— to improve reliability for a better customers experience. Route K9, from New Hampshire Avenue to Maryland — Limited, with alternate service available on Route K6 between same stretch of road.

Maryland

Routes Q1 and Q4 — Full service restored to pre-pandemic levels.

The following are suspended routes. Any route denoted by an asterisk (*) means that it has been partially replaced by other routes:

D.C. — Routes 34, 37, 39, 97, A9, B8, B9, D1, D5, E6*, G9, H1, H3, L1, S1, V1 and X1. On weekends, Route 31 is suspended in the District.

Maryland — Routes 87, 89, B29*, B30, C28*, H11, H13, J4, K9, P19

Virginia — Routes 4A, 7C, 7P, 8S, 8Z*, 10E, 11Y*, 16L, 17H*, 17L, 18G, 21A*, 21D, 22C, 28G*.

Metrobus made the announcement hours after the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority said that it had paused the return of additional 7000-series railcars out of what it said was an abundance of caution.

The railcars, which are the majority of Metro’s fleet, have suffered from a design flaw that causes the wheels to spread too wide on the axles, allowing the trains to slip off the tracks.