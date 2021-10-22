1 dead in crash that closes SB George Washington Parkway in McLean

A serious crash closes the southbound George Washington Parkway in McLean between the Capital Beltway and Va. 123/Chain Bridge Road early Friday.

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the George Washington Parkway early Friday.

The crash investigation closes the southbound George Washington Parkway in McLean between the Capital Beltway and Va. 123/Chain Bridge Road.

The crash occurred near the CIA.

U.S. Park Police said officers responded at 5:18 a.m. The driver was the only one in the vehicle.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes since the closure will be an extended one as police investigate.

Drivers cannot access the southbound parkway from the Beltway ramps. The first point where you can access the parkway is Va. 123 heading southbound toward the 14th Street Bridge.

Drivers stuck in the backup are being turned around at the U.S. Park Police headquarters.

Traffic is heavy on alternative routes, including the Clara Barton Parkway.