1 dead in crash that closes SB George Washington Parkway in McLean

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

October 22, 2021, 6:35 AM

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the George Washington Parkway early Friday.

The crash investigation closes the southbound George Washington Parkway in McLean between the Capital Beltway and Va. 123/Chain Bridge Road.

The crash occurred near the CIA.

U.S. Park Police said officers responded at 5:18 a.m. The driver was the only one in the vehicle.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes since the closure will be an extended one as police investigate.

Drivers cannot access the southbound parkway from the Beltway ramps. The first point where you can access the parkway is Va. 123 heading southbound toward the 14th Street Bridge.

Drivers stuck in the backup are being turned around at the U.S. Park Police headquarters.

Traffic is heavy on alternative routes, including the Clara Barton Parkway.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

