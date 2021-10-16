Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Major delays, air traffic diversions at DCA after hard landing disables plane on runway

Vivian Medithi | vmedithi@wtop.com
Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

October 16, 2021, 5:45 PM

Reagan National Airport is experiencing major delays after an incoming flight “blew several tires after landing,” prompting the shut down of two main runways Saturday afternoon, per the Federal Aviation Administration. Following a brief ground stop, departures and arrivals are currently delayed by an hour or more.

The FAA reports that American Airlines Flight 4965 coming from Memphis landed safely at 4:19 p.m. local time with no reported injuries. An American Airlines representative said all 71 passengers from flight 4965 were successfully transported from the stranded airplane to the terminal. There were 4 crew members on board and the FAA will be investigating.

Many incoming flights are reportedly diverted to Dulles International, or other nearby airports. Reagan National Airport posted the following on Twitter:

At around 4 p.m., Airports Authority Fire and Rescue responded to Runway 1/19 at Reagan National Airport (DCA) moments after the plane arrived. Runways 1/19 and 15/33 have been temporarily closed by Air Traffic Control as crews assess the situation, according to a statement by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Some passengers, both on the affected plane and others, have posted about the incident on social media:

 

