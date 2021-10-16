Major delays, air traffic diversions at DCA after hard landing disables plane on runway

Reagan National Airport was experiencing major delays on Saturday afternoon after a hard landing disabled a plane and shut down 2 main runways.

Reagan National Airport is experiencing major delays after an incoming flight “blew several tires after landing,” prompting the shut down of two main runways Saturday afternoon, per the Federal Aviation Administration. Following a brief ground stop, departures and arrivals are currently delayed by an hour or more.

The FAA reports that American Airlines Flight 4965 coming from Memphis landed safely at 4:19 p.m. local time with no reported injuries. An American Airlines representative said all 71 passengers from flight 4965 were successfully transported from the stranded airplane to the terminal. There were 4 crew members on board and the FAA will be investigating.

Many incoming flights are reportedly diverted to Dulles International, or other nearby airports. Reagan National Airport posted the following on Twitter:

Passengers flying to or from Reagan National (DCA) this afternoon should check directly with their airline on the status of their flight prior to coming to the airport, as a disabled aircraft has temporarily disrupted air traffic. — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) October 16, 2021

At around 4 p.m., Airports Authority Fire and Rescue responded to Runway 1/19 at Reagan National Airport (DCA) moments after the plane arrived. Runways 1/19 and 15/33 have been temporarily closed by Air Traffic Control as crews assess the situation, according to a statement by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

