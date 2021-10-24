Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Issues resolved at DCA after substantial flight delays

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 24, 2021, 10:05 PM

People in Reagan National Airport took to social media on Sunday after some reported flight delays in excess of two hours.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed that the delays were primarily caused by fuel system issues that have been fixed.

“The hydrant fueling system that serves the north concourse at Reagan National Airport experienced a brief outage this evening; however, functionality has since been fully restored,” MWAA told WTOP.

Even so, passengers on planes that stopped at the airport have spent almost hours in a terminal due to what they were told were “maintenance issues.”

The authority encouraged passengers to check with their operating airline for the most up-to-date information on their flight status. However, some have complained that even social media conversations fell on deaf ears.

