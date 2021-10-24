Issues resolved at DCA after substantial flight delays

People in Reagan National Airport took to social media on Sunday after some reported flight delays in excess of two hours.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed that the delays were primarily caused by fuel system issues that have been fixed.

“The hydrant fueling system that serves the north concourse at Reagan National Airport experienced a brief outage this evening; however, functionality has since been fully restored,” MWAA told WTOP.

Even so, passengers on planes that stopped at the airport have spent almost hours in a terminal due to what they were told were “maintenance issues.”

UPDATE: We boarded at 7:15PM to depart at 7:45PM. We sat on the plane for an hour and then were told to deplane. We re-boarded the plane at 9:45PM. We are now deplaning AGAIN because our pilots and crew can’t fly anymore.@AmericanAir and @Reagan_Airport, THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. https://t.co/zfO9nxgcS0 — Meg (@megtheemaverick) October 25, 2021

The authority encouraged passengers to check with their operating airline for the most up-to-date information on their flight status. However, some have complained that even social media conversations fell on deaf ears.

How is this acceptable without proper communication about what is going on? Stranded with all food and drink options closed. And yes @AmericanAir I have ALREADY DM’d you and you are of ZERO HELP. @Reagan_Airport @FAANews @FAASafetyBrief pic.twitter.com/FwyECBlrSu — Lindsey (@lindseeeb) October 25, 2021

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.