‘Car free’ DC is Wednesday

An international event wants those in the D.C. area to think twice before they pick up their car keys Wednesday.

“Car Free Day” takes place every Sept. 22. People are encouraged to get around without driving solo. That means taking the train, bus, bicycle, carpool, vanpool, subway or walking. Teleworking has been given a thumbs-up this year.

The event is open to everyone in the D.C. area. Just fill out a pledge form and you’ll be entered into the prize raffle. Raffle sponsors include WMATA, the Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland, Capital Bikeshare and the Virginia Railway Express.

WMATA, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Maryland Department of Transportation are sponsoring the event as a whole.

