Weekend Road and Rail: Metro extends hours; new bridge opens in Fairfax Co.

Every weekend means changes on Metro and area roads. Here are some of the highlights of what will happen this weekend. Of course, everything depends on the weather.

Metro

Extended Metro hours

Metro’s service hours are extending to midnight seven days a week beginning Sunday, July 18. So this weekend’s trains will run 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.

Trackwork changes

Metro will have service adjustments with trains serving 87 of 91 stations. Here’s what to expect from the construction and track work:

Red line trains will run on a single-track at the Dupont Circle and Van Ness stations around the clock on Saturday and Sunday, as part of construction for improvements to the tunnel ventilation system.

The West Hyattsville, Prince George’s Plaza, College Park-University of Maryland and Greenbelt stations on the Green and Yellow lines remain closed this weekend for platform reconstruction and other station improvements. There is a free shuttle service and you can check out the shuttle schedules and alternative travel options, parking and bus relocations online.

Here’s when trains will be running:

Red Line: Trains operate every 18 minutes.

Blue Line: Trains operate every 24 minutes.

Orange Line: Trains operate every 24 minutes.

Silver Line: Trains operate every 24 minutes.

Yellow Line: Trains operate every 15-20 minutes.

Green Line: Trains operate every 15-20 minutes.

Maryland

Work in Frederick County

Repairs to a section of northbound U.S. 15 in Frederick County will take place Sunday night, resulting in one-lane closures between 9 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday. The ramp from southbound U.S. 15 to Jefferson Street will be closed.

DC

Closures on I-295 and DC 295

In D.C., temporary road closures are planned along the Interstate 295/D.C. 295 through July 24, weather permitting.

Single lane closure on I-295 northbound between Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Northeast and Benning Road Northeast starting at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Saturday, July 17.

Single lane closure on I-295 northbound between Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Northeast and Benning Road Northeast starting at 9 a.m. Monday, July 19, through Saturday, July 24.

Part of Suitland Parkway closed

Suitland Parkway between South Capitol Street SE and Firth Sterling Avenue SE will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday, July 19.

Westbound Howard Road SE will be closed from west of the WMATA Parking garage to South Capitol Street SE until 5 a.m. July 19.

If you are going to the Nats game, D.C. suggests taking Metro.

Virginia

New bridge over I-66

Early Saturday, eastbound U.S. 50 traffic over Interstate 66 in Fairfax County will be shifted to a new bridge.

Here’s what to expect on Saturday, according to VDOT:

WB I-66 at Route 50

Westbound I-66 will be closed at U.S. 50 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All westbound I-66 traffic will exit interstate to westbound U.S., continue to southbound West Ox Road and then stay right to eastbound U.S. to get to westbound I-66.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Ramp from WB Route 50 to WB I-66

The ramp from westbound Route 50 to westbound I-66 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured farther west to West Ox Road South, stay to the right to eastbound Route 50, then follow signs to westbound I-66.

Ramp from WB I-66 to EB Route 50

The ramp from I-66 West to eastbound Route 50 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic will be directed to exit the interstate to westbound Route 50, continue to southbound West Ox Road, then stay to the right to eastbound Route 50.

Demolition of the old bridge will start on or about Sunday, July 18. The Virginia Department of Transportation said that demolition will be done during nighttime hours when multiple lanes can be closed.

Bridge work at Fairfax County Parkway

Two lanes of the Fairfax County Parkway at Interstate 66 will be closed 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday for overhead bridge work. VDOT said travelers can expect stoppages of up to 20 minutes during those hours.