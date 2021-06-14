Alexandria launches $75M Duke Street transit project planning

Alexandria is giving the green light to its $75 million Duke Street transit project — and it's reaching out to residents to gather feedback.

The city said the Duke Street corridor project will include improvements from the Landmark Mall to the King Street Metro station. It expects the planning and design study to take 18 months.

In an effort to get information from those who use the corridor, Alexandria said it will host nearly 30 events and activities for those who those who live, work and travel that area.

Starting June 21, there will be a “Duke Street In Motion Week” that will feature a series of outreach events.

There will also be a virtual project webinar June 23 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. where people can learn more about the project and ask questions You can register for the webinar online. If you can’t make the webinar, it will be recorded and posted online later.

Feedback on the project can be given using an online form that will stay open until July 31.

“The community input received will help create a vision for this corridor and steer the eventual outcome, including potential bus, bicycle, pedestrian, micromobility (such as shared electric bikes and scooters) and other traffic improvements,” the city said in a news release.

“The results will be used with existing studies to create a final plan.”

The Duke Street corridor project is being partially funded through regional grants from The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.

Below is a news release from the city in Spanish:

La Ciudad de Alexandria busca sugerencias para poner “Duke Street En Movimiento”

Para Publicación Inmediata: Junio 14, 2021

La ciudad de Alexandria anuncia el inicio de “Duke Street En Movimiento”, un estudio de planificación y diseño de 18 meses centrado en garantizar que se realicen mejoras en el tránsito a lo largo del corredor de Duke Street, desde el área de Landmark Mall hasta la estación de metro de King Street, que se alineen con las necesidades, deseos y expectativas de los usuarios. Para cumplir con este objetivo, la Ciudad organizará casi 30 eventos y actividades para recopilar sugerencias de quienes viven, trabajan y viajan a lo largo del corredor de Duke Street. De su opinión completando un breve formulario de sugerencias antes del 31 de julio. El formulario de sugerencias y los recursos asociados estarán disponibles en inglés, español y amhárico.

A partir del 21 de junio, la “Semana de Duke Street En Movimiento” contará con una serie de eventos de divulgación. Para obtener más información sobre el proyecto y hacer preguntas, asista a un evento emergente en ubicaciones a lo largo del corredor o únase a un seminario web del proyecto virtual el miércoles 23 de junio de 7 a 8:30 p.m. Es necesario registrarse para participar. El seminario web se grabará y estará disponible en la página web del proyecto.

Los comentarios de la comunidad que se reciban ayudarán a crear una visión para este corredor y orientarán el resultado final, incluidos las posibles mejoras para autobuses, bicicletas, peatones, micromovilidad (como bicicletas y scooters eléctricos compartidos) y otras mejoras de tráfico. Los resultados se utilizarán con los estudios existentes para crear un plan final. Este proyecto está parcialmente financiado con $87 millones en subvenciones regionales de la Autoridad de Transporte del Norte de Virginia.

Visite alexandriava.gov/DukeInMotion para obtener más información sobre el proyecto, incluyendo detalles de los eventos, recursos multilingües y oportunidades de participación.