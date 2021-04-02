Weekend Road and Rail: Easter weekend sees limited road work, but DC could have some delays

It may be Easter weekend, but there will still be road work to keep an eye on. Here's what you need to know to get around D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Here’s what to know if you’re traveling by road or rail this weekend.

Road

Virginia

North and southbound US-1 (S Patrick Street) from I-495 to Duke Street has been operating on mobile, alternating lane closures since 9 p.m. March 29 and is scheduled to wrap up 5 a.m. Saturday, April 3.

Maryland

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation Highway Services said that a number of new construction projects have begun in Colesville, Bethesda and Darnestown. It did not specify the areas where the work would be taking place, but those traveling in the area may want to account for some delays.

D.C.

Between April 2 and April 5, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will temporarily close lanes of traffic at DC-295 for bridge repair work.

The work will be sequenced and the northbound and southbound work will happen at the same time.

From 8 p.m. Friday until 5:30 a.m. Monday, two left lanes of northbound DC-295 and one left lane and shoulder of southbound DC-295 from the 11th Street SE Bridge to Pennsylvania Avenue SE will be closed.

In that same time frame, one right lane of both northbound and southbound DC-295 from the 11th Street SE Bridge to Pennsylvania Avenue SE will be closed.

At least one lane will remain open to motorists during the work and traffic controls will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone, DDOT said.

Metro

Metrorail will operate from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The ongoing Platform Improvement Project will keep the Blue Line closed through May 23. Additional Yellow Line service will be provided between Franconia-Springfield and Mt Vernon Square.

Here is how train service will run this weekend: