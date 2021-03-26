WMATA inspector general finds no evidence of ‘toxic culture’

WMATA's inspector general finds no evidence of 'toxic culture' but finds employees falsely clocking in and out of work.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Office of the Inspector General that investigated the Rail Operations Control Center as a “toxic workplace culture,” filled with sexual harassment, racial discrimination and internal conflict, has found no evidence of such allegations.

The semiannual report that Inspector General Geoffrey Cherrington released to WMATA’s board of directors said that findings were in-line with an independent review conducted by a law firm that was released in December.

In September the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission released a report that said the ROCC was rampant with “sexual comments, harassment and other unprofessional behavior such as attempts to manipulate safety event investigations that create unacceptable safety risks.”

According to the report filed with the board, the office of the inspector general contacted the safety commission to gather more details about the allegations.

The WMSC provided no further information of any relevance, except the name of a manager that was allegedly intoxicated while working in the ROCC.

The report details WMSC’s final response to the inspector general saying that the allegations of misconduct received by the commission were “general” and “that there was nothing additional to convey.”

The inspector general said he was not able to develop any investigative leads and “was unable to reach an investigative conclusion with respect to the allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

However, the report did cite contradictory evidence in the claim that the manager abused alcohol while on the job.

In the same report, the inspector general found that WMATA workers would photocopy employee identification badges in order to fool the agency’s employee timekeeping software.

The report states that from September of 2018 through May of 2019, several WMATA employees possessed duplicate badges.

The inspector general said employees would use the fake badges to swipe co-workers in and out of the time keeping system — allowing them to get paid whether they showed up to work late or left early.

The report said there is evidence that this practice is widespread throughout WMATA and that employees, including line-level staffers, supervisors and safety instructors participated in the scheme.

Cherrington said 19 fake badges have been recovered so far.

WMATA said it has since changed its badge policy, now prohibiting the transfer or lending of badges to anyone.