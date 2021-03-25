Weekend Road and Rail: Bridge work brings lane closures to I-66 in Virginia

Here's what you need to know if you're heading out the door this weekend.

Overnight work is scheduled on Interstate 66 in Virginia, and Maryland residents can expect some delays on Route 29 this weekend.

Road

Virginia

In the overnight hours of Friday, work crews will begin to pour concrete for the second half of the Gallows Road Bridge deck over I-66. This work will reduce the westbound lanes of I-66 to a single lane Friday night, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

At the same time, Gallows Road over I-66 will reduce to a single lane in each direction.

The brunt of the delays will be felt Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., when drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This work is being done as part of the Transform Interstate 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

The ramp from the I-495 Express Lanes North to I-66 West will be closed Friday from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to I-66 East. VDOT recommends drivers take the exit for Route 7 (Leesburg Pike), stay to the left and turn left at the light, then follow signs to I-66 West.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will be working to improve roadway surfaces on the southbound US-29 (Columbia Pike) bridge over the Patuxent River at the Howard County and Montgomery County line.

Pothole repairs will begin Friday at 8 p.m. and are expected to be complete by noon Sunday.

One travel lane will be closed through the weekend so that crews can work safely to remove and replace sections of the roadway. Electronic message boards, signs and cones will be posted to alert drivers ahead of the closure.

A resurfacing project on the Benfield Boulevard ramp to northbound I-97 will begin Sunday at 9 p.m. and is expected to wrap up around 5 a.m. Monday.

Through mid-April, crews will be working on deteriorating sections along the interchange ramps Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During that time, delays should be expected in the following impacted areas:

Southbound I-97 to eastbound Benfield Boulevard

Southbound I-97 to westbound Benfield Boulevard

Northbound I-97 to Benfield Boulevard/Veterans Highway

Benfield Boulevard to southbound I-97

Metro

There will be single-tracking after 10 p.m. on the Green and Yellow lines between Mt. Vernon Square and L’Enfant Plaza until Sunday, as crews work to renew fasteners.

On the Red Line, there will be single-tracking after 10 p.m. between Medical Center and Grosvenor-Strathmore for leak mitigation work.