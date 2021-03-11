CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Transportation News » Metrobus to expand service Sunday

Metrobus to expand service Sunday

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 11, 2021, 2:06 PM

Metrobus service will be expanded Sunday, according to WMATA.

The agency said riders will see more service as “bus ridership continues to outpace rail during the pandemic’s recovery.”

“Changes will be implemented on 59 Metrobus routes serving the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, offering improved service, enhancing reliability and helping to alleviate crowding.”

WMATA cited a continuing demand for bus service, with weekday ridership over the last month being about 40% and weekend ridership at 50% of pre-pandemic levels. With that demand in mind, they’re cranking service up to 80% of where it was before the pandemic.

“More service and supplemental buses will be added for customers on 18 of the busiest routes, including six that will resume normal peak and off-peak service. Customers on the weekends will have more options, too, with the restoration of service on 12 routes. Meanwhile, service adjustments will be implemented on 29 other routes to adjust for traffic and improve reliability,” the release said.

Below is the service information per route going into effect Sunday.

Weekday

Service restored to pre-pandemic levels

DC – H8, U5, U6, V7, V8
VA – 28A

Trips or supplemental buses added to reduce crowding

DC – 54, 70, 79, 92
MD – F4, P12, T18, C2
VA – 1A, 16E, Metroway, REX

Weekend

Service restored

DC – D2, E2, G2, M6, X8
MD – NH2, C14, R12, Z6, H12*, T14*, V12*

*Routes operate Saturday only, as scheduled prior to the pandemic. All other routes will operate Saturday and Sunday.

Service adjustments will be implemented to improve reliability on the following routes (check timetables for schedule information):

DC – 30N, 30S, 31, 33, 32, 36, 80, B2, D6, P6, 52, 90, 96, S2, S9, X2
MD – 89M, A12, D12, D13, D14, C4, C29, Z7
VA – 2B, 10A, 22A 38B, TAGS

As of Jan. 4, 2021, TAGS service (Routes S80 and S91) is being operated by Fairfax Connector. The new Connector service is named 350/TAGS and 351/TAGS.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Transportation News

