Head’s up, MARC riders: Credit card machines still down Monday

Anna Gawel

March 1, 2021, 9:33 AM

MARC train users still aren’t able to use credit cards Monday because of processing problems with ticket vending machines that are affecting many vendors along the East Coast that have persisted for days.

Credit card sales are expected to resume at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, according to MARC’s website.

The affected routes are Brunswick-Washington, Penn-Washington and Camden-Washington.

In the meantime, passengers can use cash at the following MARC ticket vending machines:

  • Aberdeen
  • Penn Station
  • West Baltimore
  • Halethorpe
  • BWI Airport
  • Bowie State University
  • New Carrollton
  • Union Station
  • College Park
  • Camden Yards

The problem is also affecting credit sales at the Odenton station ticket office, although passengers can use cash there, too.

Passengers with a February monthly ticket can still use it on Monday, and monthly tickets are available for purchase.

MARC’s website says the processing company will provide updates as it works to resolve the problem.

MARC first alerted riders on Friday that its ticket vending machines were not accepting credit cards “due to a nation-wide credit card processing systems issue.”

