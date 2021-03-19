Weekend Road and Rail: Closure on GW Parkway, roads in DC; stops on I-66; shutdown and work on Metro

Closures are looming on the northbound George Washington Parkway Saturday, and work is being done on other roads in the D.C. area, as well as on Metro. Find out the latest.

As work was washed out in the middle of this week, closures are looming on the northbound George Washington Parkway Saturday; meanwhile, overnight stops on Interstate 66 and work on the Beltway continue.

Roadwork

Virginia

The National Park Service said they will close the northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from Spout Run Parkway to Chain Bridge Road on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. to retrieve two vehicles from below the parkway next to the Potomac River, near Windy Run and Overlook 1, that went off the road in separate incidents in June 2020 and January of this year.

The NPS will temporarily close parts of the Potomac Heritage Trail near the vehicles for up to half an hour at a time while the work is happening too. The southbound lanes will remain open.

Although the weather has been a big obstacle to scheduling work on I-66 this week, there are planned stops for I-66 for work on two separate bridges between the Interstate 495 Beltway and Nutley Street, Gallows Road and Cedar Lane.

This utility work is all part of the I-66 Transforms Outside the Beltway Project, and motorists can expect travel lanes to be reduced to a single lane, with periodic full stops of up to 20 minutes at a time.

The work is scheduled for between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting, with full stops randomly possible between midnight and 4 a.m. The eastbound lanes off the Beltway through Gallows Road are scheduled to reopen by 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

At the same time, work on the Cedar Lane bridge over I-66 will run between Hilltop Road and Cottage Street, with flaggers directing traffic in a single lane between midnight and 4 a.m.

These work zones between the Beltway and Gainesville are ever-changing, and with weather disrupting many planned events, a lot of changes can happen during off-peak hours.

Be sure to tune into WTOP on the 8s for the latest. And if you’re experiencing something that we’re not reporting, please be part of the process and give us a call at 866-304-WTOP.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is set to repair a section of westbound U.S. 50 (John Hanson Highway) over Admiral Drive in Annapolis, weather permitting.

During the overnights, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., crews will reduce travel to a single lane for overhead message sing work.

Toward the end of this week, weather may hamper and change plans, but overnight travelers should stay alert for changing travel patterns on westbound U.S. 50 between Md. 70 (Rowe Boulevard) and the Md. 2 South/Jennifer Road exit.

The work may change toward the end of the week due to weather, but it’s scheduled to begin again on Sunday night.

Purple Line construction resumed this week in Silver Spring and with utility work relocations along Md. 193 (University Boulevard) between Md. 320 (Piney Branch Road) and Md. 212 (Riggs Road), lane closures are possible during off-peak times, including weekends.

Work will also be possible on Riggs Road and Adelphi Road daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., weather permitting.

The work on the Beltway is still permitted through this weekend in a couple of locations.

In Montgomery County, the off-peak bridge work between Georgia and Connecticut avenues has daily lane closures and overnight triple lane closures with full stops.

And the work continues over the Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County. Crews here are working anywhere between Md. Route 4 (Pennsylvania Avenue) and the Allentown Road/Joint Base Andrews exits, with single and multiple lane closures permitted both midday and during the overnight hours.

The high impact work is being scheduled on Interstate 895 (Baltimore Harbor Thruway) during overnights and weekends through the summer as well, with various lane closures scheduled between the tunnels and Holabird Avenue.

In Frederick, Md. 180 (Jefferson Pike) between U.S. 340 and Md. 17 (Burkittsville Road) roadway patching will mean single lane closures between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with Saturday work possible on a two-mile stretch of Md. 180.

Nightly work continues on Interstate 270 at the exit ramp for Md. 85 (Buckeystown Pike).

Crews will close the ramps from I-270 to northbound Md. 85 nightly, Sunday through Friday. And on I-270 southbound between Md. 121 (Clarksburg Road) and Md. 109 (Old Hundred Road), off-peak single and double lane closures continue.

On I-70, two bridge repair projects over the Patapsco River and the CSX Rail Line bridge could have single and double lane closures, weather permitting daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnights Sunday through Thursdays. Work is possible on Saturdays.

The resurfacing project in Prince George’s County on Md. 5 (Branch Avenue) between the District line and Curtis Drive is underway. There will be intermittent lane closures on off-peak hours daily in both directions, including weekends.

DC

The District Department of Transportation has begun a new project on Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest, so lanes will intermittently close between Sheridan Circle and Florida Avenue daily during off-peak times, weather permitting.

Work continues on the rehabilitation project along the Interstate 295/D.C. 295 corridor through the weekend, weather permitting.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. work with lane and ramp closures is possible on I-295 between Laboratory Road/US Naval Research Lab and Interstate 695/11th Street Bridge with double lanes possible overnight.

There is work on South Capitol Street SE/SW between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and N Street SE, and on Suitland Parkway SE between the Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE overpass and South Capitol Street SE too. Daily and nightly lanes will closed, as well as these ramps:

I-295 to South Capitol Street/Nationals Park/Downtown and southbound to Suitland Parkway

Northbound Firth Sterling to I-295 North

The ramp from MLK Jr. Avenue to I-295 North (continuously)

The nightly full closure of Howard Road SE between Metro parking and Firth Sterling Avenue will continue this weekend from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Firth Sterling Avenue will be closed during this time between South Capitol Street SE and St. Elizabeths Avenue SE with a detour posted.

Metro

This will be the last weekend for the Blue Line shutdown, with the finishing touches of the platform project scheduled through March 23. The Arlington Cemetery (Blue Line) and Addison Road (Blue and Silver) stations will be closed this weekend.

There is single tracking for cable replacement on the Orange and Silver lines between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon, and late-night single tracking will continue through this weekend on the Green and Yellow line between Mt. Vernon Square and L’Enfant Plaza for fastener renewal.

Metro will run on normal weekend hours from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday. Trains will serve 89 of the 91 stations.

Weekend service summary

Red Line: Trains every 12–15 minutes.

Blue Line: No service.

Arlington Cemetery and Addison Road stations are closed. Free shuttles are provided.

The Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn St. stations will be served by additional Yellow Line trains operating between Franconia-Springfield and National Airport.

Travelers to and from Virginia and D.C. via the Yellow Line can transfer at King Street-Old Town, Braddock Road or National Airport.

Orange Line: Trains every 30 minutes. Single tracking between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon.

Silver Line: Trains every 30 minutes. Single tracking between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon.

Yellow Line: Trains every 15–20 minutes in two segments, Huntington to Greenbelt and Franconia-Springfield to Braddock Rd.

After 10 p.m., single tracking between L’Enfant Plaza and Mt. Vernon Square.

Green Line: Trains every 15-20 minutes. After 10 p.m., single tracking between L’Enfant Plaza and Mt. Vernon Square.

Cloth face coverings or masks are required on Metro.