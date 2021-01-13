INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
Shooting investigation closes northbound BW Parkway

Rick Massimo

January 13, 2021, 5:38 PM

The northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway are closed Wednesday afternoon after a shooting.

The U.S. Park Police are investigating, and has closed the northbound lanes at Route 198 and Route 32 in Laurel, Maryland.

Traffic is being diverted onto Route 198, said Dave Dildine in the WTOP Traffic Center.

“Northbound drivers are sent off the parkway and onto Route 198 eastbound over to Route 32,” DIldine said. “From Route 32, some of those drivers are reconnecting with the parkway to continue northbound, while others are in heavy westbound work-around traffic between the parkway and I-95.”

There was also a crash in the southbound lanes; most lanes were blocked for about an hour, and it’s unclear whether the crash is related to the shooting.

WTOP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

