7-year-old girl shot on BW Parkway, airlifted to hospital

U.S. Park Police said there was a shooting on the parkway just after 1 p.m., close to Greenbelt.

A 7-year-old girl was shot and evacuated by helicopter on the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway near the Capital Beltway just after 1 p.m. Monday.

The shooting investigation closed a 2-mile segment of the roadway and backed up traffic in both directions for nearly four hours.

Traffic began moving at about 4:40 p.m., according to WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine.

U.S. Park Police confirmed the shooting for WTOP.

WTOP news partner NBC Washington initially said a young girl was injured. There is no word, yet, on her condition.

Park Police are looking for a black Honda with two people that left the scene.

NBC Washington’s helicopter was on the scene and provided the following aerial images via Twitter.

#BreakingNews Northbound 295 #Baltimore #Washington Parkway CLOSED prior to 495 beltway for investigation, after a reported shooting incident with one child transported from scene via Park Police Eagle1 @nbcwashington #Chopper4 #mdtraffic #dctraffic pic.twitter.com/0YPYh5jFBe — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) December 21, 2020

Dildine said traffic was also stopped heading toward D.C. when the medical evacuation helicopter landed, and curious drivers slowly moved through the area, causing the southbound delay.

#Greenbelt NB Baltimore Washington Pkwy between RT-410 and The Beltway, blocked for police investigation. NB traffic diverted at RT-410 Listen live to WTOP’s latest traffic reports every 10 minutes on the 8s. https://t.co/KpJlqpKxN7 — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) December 21, 2020

Dildine noted that Route 410 in Riverdale was a particularly slow area for a detour due to nearby construction for Maryland’s Purple Line light rail.

The map below shows the area of the road closure.

