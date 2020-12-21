HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
7-year-old girl shot on BW Parkway, airlifted to hospital

Dan Friedell

December 21, 2020, 8:34 PM

A 7-year-old girl was shot and evacuated by helicopter on the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway near the Capital Beltway just after 1 p.m. Monday.

The shooting investigation closed a 2-mile segment of the roadway and backed up traffic in both directions for nearly four hours.

Traffic began moving at about 4:40 p.m., according to WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine.

U.S. Park Police confirmed the shooting for WTOP.

WTOP news partner NBC Washington initially said a young girl was injured. There is no word, yet, on her condition.

Park Police are looking for a black Honda with two people that left the scene.

NBC Washington’s helicopter was on the scene and provided the following aerial images via Twitter.

Dildine said traffic was also stopped heading toward D.C. when the medical evacuation helicopter landed, and curious drivers slowly moved through the area, causing the southbound delay.

Dildine noted that Route 410 in Riverdale was a particularly slow area for a detour due to nearby construction for Maryland’s Purple Line light rail.

The map below shows the area of the road closure.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

