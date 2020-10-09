Weekend Road and Rail: Holiday sees some road work; Metro schedules a Yellow Line shut down

This being a holiday weekend, there are generally limited work zones to contend with, but there are still some areas to watch for if you're out on the roads.

In Virginia, there’s a new project on Route 7, and Stringfellow Road will be closed. Paving projects continue in D.C. and Maryland. On top of that, a complete Yellow Line shut down is scheduled.

Here’s what you need to know this weekend.

Roadwork

Virginia

Virginia is largely in holiday mode as far as road work is concerned, but some of the more long-term projects will still leave an impact on travel.

In Herndon, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is scheduled to start a new $4.4 million Route 7 bridge rehabilitation project this weekend.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and running through Sunday, the westbound lanes of Route 7 between the Fairfax County Parkway and Dranesville Road will continually have two right lanes blocked for rehabilitation of the Sugarland Run Bridge.

The bridge — which averages about 59,000 vehicles a day — was built in 1947 and widened in 2000.

The project improvements will be focused on a new bridge deck, pier and abutment repairs plus upgrades to the guardrails, curbs and gutters.

In Fairfax, the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will take aim on the Stringfellow Road interchange. With closures planned this weekend, this work is preparation for a conversion to a full-time, two-way travel ramp scheduled for reopening the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13.

For this weekend, however, the ramps will be temporarily closed in both directions beginning Friday on or about 9 p.m. and continuing through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. This new ramp will permit drivers access between I-66 and Stringfellow Road in both directions 24 hours a day, but the HOV-2 restrictions will remain in effect during the peak periods.

Upon reopening early Tuesday morning, drivers need to be prepared for the new travel pattern and ramp with two-way travel separated by flexible, plastic bollards.

The ramp from Stringfellow Road to eastbound I-66 will be restricted to HOV only from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from westbound I-66 to Stringfellow Road the HOV restrictions are between 3:00 p.m. and 7 p.m.

During the HOV restrictions, only buses, two-axle and emergency vehicles are allowed on the ramp, which means no trucks.

D.C.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has a few scheduled projects going into effect this holiday weekend.

In NW, there will be temporary lane closures and parking restrictions implemented on Constitution Avenue between 12th and 14th Streets beginning Friday, Oct. 9.

The plan is to resurface this portion of roadway with an expected completion date on or about Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Also on Friday, there will be temporary lane closures and parking restrictions on 12th Street between Constitution and Pennsylvania Avenues, weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert while traveling through these locations and to be observant of the work zones and changing travel patterns.

With these projects, there will be various lanes closed daily with parking restriction signs posted at least 72 hours in advance. The signs will notify motorists of the duration for which there will be “No Parking.”

There will be traffic control devices in place to move travel through the daily resurfacing project.

In Northeast, on or about Friday, watch for the new resurfacing project to be on South Dakota Avenue as well.

The ramp from New York Ave to South Dakota Avenue will be reduced to a single lane during the duration of this project, which is scheduled to last through November.

In SE, overnight closures will continue as part of the I-295 Corridor improvement project for the Suitland Parkway through Saturday, Oct. 10. This work happens nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., temporarily closing the Suitland Parkway between South Capitol Street and Firth Sterling with detours posted.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will be resurfacing northbound US 15 (Catoctin Mountain Highway) between Orndorff Road and the Pennsylvania state line.

This five-mile span of road improvement will have cones and signs to help navigate the work zone, which will have reduced speeds and changing travel patterns.

The weekend work will continue in Frederick County, along MD 28 (Dickerson Road) and the Monocacy River Bridge.

There will be total bridge closures from Friday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. with detours posted.

In Carroll County, MD 32 (Sykesville Road) between Main Street and Macbeth Way is being widened with traffic shifts and shoulders closed.

In Charles County, the work continues on southbound US 301 between MD 6 and Glen Albin Road with lane shifts and restricted access.

The flood-damaged bridge on MD 234 and Glasva School Road remains closed and detoured to northbound US-301 after a recent extension of the work.

In Baltimore, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is replacing the I-895 bridge located north of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.

The project extends for three miles, starting on the south side of the tunnel to the Boston/O’Donnell Street exit ramp (Exit 11).

Work includes replacing the Holabird Avenue exit ramp (Exit 10) and rehabilitating the tunnel.

The southbound tunnel is to remain closed through June with two-way travel through the northbound side.

Metro

Metrorail has returned to normal service on weekends with maintenance continuing to be scheduled. The minimal impact platform rehabilitation project at Reagan National Airport continues through December.

There is a complete Yellow Line shut down for a bridge inspection scheduled for this holiday weekend.

There will be no Yellow Line service on Saturday and Sunday due to a bridge inspection and switch replacement south of King Street in Old Town, Alexandria. Shuttle buses will be replacing trains.

Travelers between Virginia and downtown D.C. should consider using the Blue Line instead.

For this holiday weekend, Metrorail will run normal service on five of the six lines with 89 of the 91 stations running trains from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Saturday, 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday and 5 a.m. through 11 p.m. for Monday.

Weekend service summary:

Red Line – trains are scheduled every 12 minutes.

Blue, Orange, Silver, and Green Line – trains are scheduled every 15 minutes.

Yellow Line – No service Saturday or Sunday with trains every 15 minutes on Monday between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt.

Metro requires all riders to wear face masks while using mass transit.