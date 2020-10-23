CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surge in US, Europe | Southwest Va. an area of concern with rising cases | Latest test results in DC region
Drivers face ramp changes on I-66 West to Route 28 North

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

October 23, 2020, 1:28 PM

There’s an exit change in store for drivers headed west on I-66 to Route 28 that starts this weekend.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the current ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North will close at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers will start using the new ramp around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers headed to Route 28 South will find their exit beyond the new ramp.

Work is being done in the area as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

VDOT said to expect more traffic changes in the coming weeks as work continues, including “new ramps from Route 28 South and Braddock Road to I-66 West, removal of the remaining traffic signal at Route 28 South and Braddock Road, and the shifting of the northbound travel lanes of Route 28 to a new alignment using the new Route 28 bridge over I-66.”

