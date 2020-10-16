Construction on I-395 to cause overnight lane, ramp closures next week

Overnight lane and ramp closures will take place along Interstate 395 all next week to complete sign structure replacements.

The District Department of Transportation announced that the following will be closed during construction:

Triple right lane closure on a stretch of I-395 Northbound/I-695 Eastbound between the 14th Street Bridge and the 12th Street SW Expressway ramp.

Double left lane closure between 6th Street SW and 7th Street SW ramp, as well as the 12th Street SW Expressway.

The closure of the I-395 Northbound ramp to 12th Street SW Expressway.

The closure of the ramp from I-395 Northbound Express Lanes onto I-395 Northbound.

DDOT said that construction will span Oct. 19 to 23 and occur between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night, weather permitting. Preparation and detours related to the closures will begin at 8 p.m.

According to DDOT, sign structure replacements and repairs will focus on the installation of overhead traffic guide signs, as well as working on the electrical systems and lighting fixtures. Existing signs, their structures and electrical systems will also be removed during the construction process.