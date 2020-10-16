CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. exec defends approach to aid distribution | Christie says he was wrong to not wear mask in White House | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Transportation News » Construction on I-395 to…

Construction on I-395 to cause overnight lane, ramp closures next week

Matthew Delaney

October 16, 2020, 10:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
ddot graphic
Courtesy District Department of Transportation

Overnight lane and ramp closures will take place along Interstate 395 all next week to complete sign structure replacements.

The District Department of Transportation announced that the following will be closed during construction:

  • Triple right lane closure on a stretch of I-395 Northbound/I-695 Eastbound between the 14th Street Bridge and the 12th Street SW Expressway ramp.
  • Double left lane closure between 6th Street SW and 7th Street SW ramp, as well as the 12th Street SW Expressway.
  • The closure of the I-395 Northbound ramp to 12th Street SW Expressway.
  • The closure of the ramp from I-395 Northbound Express Lanes onto I-395 Northbound.

DDOT said that construction will span Oct. 19 to 23 and occur between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night, weather permitting. Preparation and detours related to the closures will begin at 8 p.m.

According to DDOT, sign structure replacements and repairs will focus on the installation of overhead traffic guide signs, as well as working on the electrical systems and lighting fixtures. Existing signs, their structures and electrical systems will also be removed during the construction process.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up