Fog kept medevac from taking off from Baltimore-Washington Parkway

A medevac helicopter responding to a serious crash ended up stuck on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel, unable to take off for more than three hours because of fog Friday morning.

The chopper landed to take someone involved in a 3:40 a.m. crash to the hospital, but then the fog rolled in and the helicopter could not take off until just before 8 a.m.

Investigation of the crash that turned out to be fatal closed the northbound lanes of the parkway. They remain closed. Traffic is diverted at Md. 197.

WTOP Traffic suggested taking Brock Bridge Road as an alternate route.

Drivers should expect the closure of the northbound lanes for at least another hour.

The chopper closed the southbound lanes between Md. 198 and Md. 197, but they reopened after the helicopter took off.

U.S. Park Police said two crashes occurred on the northbound stretch.

One crash involved involved two vehicles. Police initially said it involved just one that overturned.

One person, who was to be taken by medevac to the hospital, was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Another person in the overturned vehicle died, according to Park Police Sgt. Eduardo Delgado.

In the other crash, a vehicle trying to get around the crash ended up in the woods, with just property damage.

Police are continuing accident reconstruction and have not release any other information.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this story.