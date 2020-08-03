CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US nears 5 million virus cases | Science uncertain about risks for moms-to-be | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Montgomery Co. Ride On bus service increases 40% on weekdays

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

August 3, 2020, 4:46 AM

Ride On bus service in Montgomery County, Maryland, has expanded in an effort to support residents and businesses reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, all Ride On and Ride On Extra routes will be in service and will see an increase of around 40% on weekdays.

Though service is expanding, the number of passengers per bus is still limited to 15 to 20 riders, or around 40% capacity.

On-demand Flex service is still suspended.

“Expansion to serve all Ride On routes is a critical step in supporting people who live and work in the County,” MCDOT Director Chris Conklin said in the release. “Ride On’s entire team worked hard to reach this point where we can provide bus transportation across the entire service area. I want to thank our planning and operations teams for the dedication and cooperation that have been critical to reach this level of reopening and support for Montgomery County’s residents and overall economy.”

Passengers are required to wear a face covering to board and ride the buses. Buses also have a supply of face coverings for those who don’t have one.

More than 170,000 face coverings have been distributed on buses to Ride On passengers since late April, according to the release.

The expansion started Sunday.

Check MCDOT’s service page for more information.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

