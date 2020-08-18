Arlington and Montgomery counties join in effort to curb aircraft noise

"Airplane noise has bedeviled both of our communities for a really long time," said Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey, on introducing the team at a Monday virtual forum.

In a partnership that stretches across the Potomac River, Arlington and Montgomery counties have launched a joint study to mitigate aircraft noise from nearby Reagan National Airport.

A team of technical experts representing the suburban Virginia and Maryland counties will study flight procedures, consult residents and propose to the Federal Aviation Administration ways to reduce noise pollution from the D.C. metro region’s bustling airport.

“We are aiming to get a holistic approach to the procedure design, reducing aircraft noise wherever we can and sharing the impacts where necessary.”

While the decision on whether to implement recommendations will ultimately fall to the FAA, Arlington and Montgomery county officials said the agency is receptive to community feedback and said the study will adhere to federal flight safety requirements for takeoffs and landings.

The cost of the $250,000 study is being split between the two counties. It will be spearheaded by ABCx2, a company devoted to reducing airport noise with expertise in air traffic control, airspace and flight procedure design.