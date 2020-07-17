VDOT wants your input for Route 28, Dulles Greenway improvements

The goal is to ease congestion and improve safety around the Dulles Greenway interchange.

The Virginia Department of Transportation wants the public’s input for a study on improving the Route 28 corridor.

VDOT has created a survey people can take online until Aug. 3.

Residents can also email meetingcomments@vdot.virginia.gov (reference “Route 28 DTR Greenway Study” in the subject line).

Or send mail to VDOT:

VDOT – Northern Virginia District Office

Abi Lerner, P.E., Project Manager

4975 Alliance Drive

Fairfax, VA 22030

The study follows a series of changes to the Route 28 corridor and continued development around it.

Route 28 and 606 have already been widened. The department expects the Metro Silver Line expansion to add three Metro stations in the corridor’s vicinity. Frying Pan Road will be widened as well.

According to the transportation agency, Route 28 averages 155,000 vehicles a day, the Dulles Toll Road averages 83,000 and the Dulles Greenway averages 46,000.