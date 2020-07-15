Clara Barton Parkway improvements to begin this month

If you travel along the Clara Barton Parkway in or out of D.C., you’ll want to plan for some major changes to traffic as road improvements begin later this month.

If you travel along the Clara Barton Parkway in or out of D.C., you’ll want to plan for some major changes to traffic as road improvements begin later this month.

Beginning July 27, the National Park Service will begin repaving the entire stretch of the parkway from the Chain Bridge to MacArthur Boulevard. The project also includes improvements to ramps, bridge decks, parking lots and road drainage.

New signs will be installed and brighter lanes will be painted. Lanes will be reconfigured and vegetation along the road will be trimmed.

Drivers should plan for non-rush hour lane closures. Multiday ramp closures are expected, likely to begin on Fridays and last for about two weeks. Signs will mark detours when necessary.

The parking lot at Lock 7, marked with a red dot on the map above, will temporarily close.

Regular changes to traffic patterns between the Glen Echo turnaround and the Chain Bridge will continue on weekdays. They include the following:

Inbound to downtown D.C. from 6:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Outbound from 2:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

NPS said the project will be completed by the end of this year, and comes as a result of comments received during the agency’s recent Glen Echo Park traffic and pedestrian assessment.