Weekend road and rail work: Paving on I-270; I-66 stoppages and major Metro track work

New track work on the Green and Yellow lines could impact your trip to Reagan National Airport. Plus, there are some big road projects you should watch out for this weekend.

Here’s a detailed look at what will impact the commute in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. for the weekend of June 12 to June 14.

Metro

This week saw more closures come to Metro’s Green and Yellow lines as the transit agency capitalizes on low ridership to perform round-the-clock track work.

The new track work, which started Monday, lasts through July 30.

As part of the work, the Yellow Line bridge over the Potomac River will be closed for three weeks, as well as selected stations.

Yellow Line trains will operate between Huntington and Reagan National Airport in Virginia only.

Riders in D.C. and Maryland will use the Green Line instead. For trips between D.C. and Virginia, riders will need to use the Blue Line.

Additional closures are scheduled in this stretch with buses replacing trains starting June 14.

The Waterfront and Navy Yard-Ballpark stations will be closed; free shuttle buses will replace Green Line trains between Anacostia and L’Enfant Plaza, making stops at those stations.

With ridership levels extremely low, we’ve scheduled round-the-clock track work along segments of these lines through mid-July to keep critical maintenance and reliability projects on schedule. pic.twitter.com/oLwVhdekY1 — Metro (@wmata) June 8, 2020

The summer shutdown for platform work continues with nine Metrorail stations on the Orange and Silver closed.

The Orange Line operates between Ballston-MU and New Carrollton only, with no Silver Line trains.

Stations between Ballston-MU and Largo Town Center will be served by Orange and/or Blue Line trains.

All stations west of Ballston-MU are closed, including — Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church, East Falls Church, McLean, Tysons Corner, Greensboro, Spring Hill and Wiehle-Reston East.

Roadwork

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT SHA) has begun its $100 million Innovative Congestion Management project, which includes resurfacing 4.6 miles of southbound I-270 (Eisenhower Highway) between Rockville and Bethesda.

As of Monday, significant overnight closures can be expected on I-270 southbound between MD 189 Falls Road and Democracy Boulevard through late summer.

The project is slated to break 14 bottlenecks and add 12 new lane miles with more than 30 intelligent signals to deliver dynamic traffic management along the entire I-270 corridor.

During this phase of resurfacing, crews will be milling, paving and re-striping with up to four of six southbound lanes of I-270 closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays.

There will be two southbound lanes of I-270 remaining open at all times. Additional work times are possible to expedite and keep the project on schedule.

MDOT SHA is reminding drivers to stay alert, be prepared for changes in speed limits, driving patterns and be sure to plan for extra commute times.

Virginia

In Alexandria, a new fourth travel lane opens Friday on southbound I-395 between Duke Street and Edsall Road as part of the over all I-395 Express Lanes project.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking motorists through this new stretch of roadway to keep it slow, be prepared for the travel changes and watch for construction crews in the area.

In Fairfax, there are overnight stops of I-66 east for up to 30 minutes near the Vienna Metro.

With utility relocations, I-66 east is being reduced to a single lane, with multiple 30-minute traffic stoppages between Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) and Nutley Street during overnight hours through Saturday, June 13.

Beams will be lifted for the new Vaden Drive bridge over I-66 as part the I-66 Transformation project.

All lanes of I-66 east are expected to be reopened by 9 a.m. Saturday morning, and drivers should consider alternate routes.

The transformation project is continuing at these locations:

Bridge demolition at Cedar Lane

Paving on I-66 west in Prince William County and on Route 28 in Centreville

Bridge construction at Routes 29, 28, 50, 123 and Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Vaden Drive, Gallows Road and I-495

Dynamite operations along Route 28, I-66 near Route 28 and Route 234 Business

Utility relocations at Cedar Lane and Gallows Road and along I-66

Retaining wall construction along I-66 and Route 28

Corridor-wide roadway maintenance

DC

The multiple phases of reconstruction of the I-295 interchange with Malcolm X Avenue SE and the St. Elizabeth’s West Campus will continue this weekend.

The planned improvements between Firth Sterling Avenue and South Capitol Street/Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue SE intersection will impact travel.

Expect temporary ramp and lane closures scheduled for I-295/DC-295: The Suitland Parkway will be closed between Firth Sterling Ave and South Capitol Street from 5 a.m. through 7 p.m. Saturday.

I-295 northbound and southbound between Laboratory Road (Exit 1) and I-695 /I-395 Downtown (Exit 5A) up to 2 lanes closed through 5 a.m. Monday.

South Capitol Street between MLK Jr. Avenue and Malcolm X Avenue SE will have full closures in place overnight.

The citywide Pave DC project continues this weekend, depending on the weather.

The D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT) has a tool that will tell you where roadway restoration is taking place and what to expect.