I-95 in Prince William Co. to close completely

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

June 11, 2020, 9:25 AM

Interstate 95 near the Prince William Parkway will be closed for about a half hour Thursday morning.

The complete closure of the interstate is expected around 10:30 .am., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The closure is needed for crews to pull a fiber optic cable across the highway.

