I-95 in Prince William Co. to close completely

Interstate 95 near the Prince William Parkway will be closed for about a half hour Thursday morning.
The complete closure of the interstate is expected around 10:30 .am., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The closure is needed for crews to pull a fiber optic cable across the highway.
⚠️ Heads Up in Woodbridge⚠️
We’ll be closing I-95 near PW Pkwy in BOTH NB & SB directions to restring a priority @comcast cable at about 10:30AM. It’ll take about 15 mins to close all lanes & then about 10 mins to pull the cable across all lanes.
PLEASE AVOID I-95! @WTOPtraffic
