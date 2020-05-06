Tractor-trailer hits Jersey wall at Outer Loop’s ‘Big Curve’

A fuel spill is being cleaned up on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Bethesda, Maryland, and most lanes remain closed.

Initially, authorities said it would take until at least 7 a.m. Wednesday to clean up the mess.

The crash at the “Big Curve” above the Interstate 270 Spur occurred around 3:50 a.m.

Traffic approaching Old Georgetown Road gets by the scene on the far right shoulder, according to WTOP Traffic.

At 5:58 a.m., traffic was backed up to Connecticut Avenue.

No one was injured as the tractor-trailer driver crashed into the Jersey wall and the vehicle caught fire and spilled fuel, according to tweets from Montgomery County Fire and & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

The “Big Curve” is a notorious location for Outer Loop crashes, especially tractor-trailers.

On April 30, at least five tractor-trailers crashed at that location — including two that ended with a jackknifed trucks.