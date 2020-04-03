3 tractor-trailer crashes on Beltway — including jackknifed truck at ‘Big Curve’

Police in Maryland say the three crashes Thursday on the Capital Beltway — including one that ended with jackknifed truck at the Outer Loop's notorious "Big Curve" — all appear to have been caused by speeding drivers.

The first crash came shortly after 10 a.m., Maryland State Police said in a news release. A tractor-trailer on the Inner Loop at Route 355 crashed off the roadway and down an embankment. No other vehicles were involved and the driver said he wasn’t injured.

Then, at about 1:15 p.m., troopers responded to another tractor-trailer crash on the Outer Loop of the Beltway at Bradley Boulevard, near the Interstate 270 spur — an area of the Beltway known as the “Big Curve.” The truck had run off the roadway and struck a jersey wall. A passenger in the truck was reported possibly injured. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

The wreck closed a lane of traffic for several hours for crash cleanup.

Just a few minute later, another crash involving a tractor-trailer was reported on the Outer Loop at Connecticut Avenue. That crash also involved a car, but no injuries were reported.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in all three crashes. No charges have been filed yet.

The crash at the “Big Curve” is the ninth wreck in that location involving a jackknife or overturned truck since mid-March.

Just a week ago, a tractor-trailer jackknifed and damaged a section of the concrete wall.

A tractor-trailer crash on March 15, similar to last Thursday’s incident, penetrated the bridge’s wall and sent chucks of concrete onto the spur below.

About a week later, a truck driver lost control and jackknifed on the morning of April 23. The cleanup took hours to complete.

Two days later, a tractor-trailer wreck resulted in a large fuel spill and a HAZMAT response in the same location. Similar to Thursday’s crash, at least one of that truck’s saddle tanks ruptured.

On April 9, another tractor-trailer jackknifed around noon that day.

A few days later, on April 13, two trucks were involved in a pileup on the curve during the early morning hours. Later that day, another truck jackknifed shortly after noon as rain began to fall.

In addition to those on the Big Curve, there have been several crashes involving trucks on the “smaller curve” of the Inner Loop near the I-270 spur.

On March 29, a truck reportedly hauling 78,000 pounds of frozen chicken overturned. Last week, a vacuum truck, or vactor, overturned in the right lanes.

This has historically been a troublesome spot since the “circumferential highway” was built in the 1960s. Of all the twists and turns on the Beltway in Montgomery County, this is one of the worst for truck crashes.

Lower traffic volumes and higher speeds during the pandemic has made this junction’s deficiencies even more apparent.

Maryland State Police said troopers are conducting increased speeding enforcement on the Beltway in Montgomery County.