VRE train strikes and kills man in DC

Commuters who ride Virginia Railway Express will need to get off their trains in Alexandria or Crystal City and take Metro into D.C. after a train struck a pedestrian Monday morning.

Commuters who ride Virginia Railway Express will need to get off their trains in Alexandria or Crystal City and take Metro into D.C. after a train struck a pedestrian Monday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the man was struck near the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue in Southwest.

Person struck by train vicinity 1300 block Md. Ave SW. #DCsBravest have located an adult male victim who sadly did not survive his injuries. CSX, Amtrak and VRE rail traffic has been halted in the area. — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) April 20, 2020

VRE tweeted that the accident happened near Long Bridge.

The delay for Train 306 is up to two hours.

VRE trains are operating on an “S” schedule.

In addition to VRE, CSX and Amtrak trains are stopped.