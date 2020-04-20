Home » Transportation News » VRE train strikes and…

VRE train strikes and kills man in DC

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

April 20, 2020, 8:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Commuters who ride Virginia Railway Express will need to get off their trains in Alexandria or Crystal City and take Metro into D.C. after a train struck a pedestrian Monday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the man was struck near the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue in Southwest.

VRE tweeted that the accident happened near Long Bridge.

The delay for Train 306 is up to two hours.

VRE trains are operating on an “S” schedule.

In addition to VRE, CSX and Amtrak trains are stopped.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up