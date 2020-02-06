Weekend trial run for Metro’s summer shutdown plans

Travel disruptions this weekend include a trial run for the major summer shutdown of Metro's Orange and Silver Line stations in Virginia, as well as single-tracking on the Red Line. There's plenty of road work, too.

The Vienna and Dunn Loring stations are closed Saturday and Sunday, and Orange and Silver Line trains are scheduled to pass through East Falls Church without stopping all weekend.

Those are the planned impacts of the summer-long work, and on Saturday Metro will test the rush-hour service plan it has developed.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Orange Line trains are scheduled every 16 minutes between West Falls Church and New Carrollton, with additional trains running between Ballston and New Carrollton.

Silver Line trains are scheduled every 16 minutes, with all stations except East Falls Church open. Like the Orange Line trains to and from West Falls Church, Silver Line trains to and from Wiehle-Reston East will pass through East Falls Church without stopping.

Blue Line trains are scheduled on their rush-hour timing of every 8 minutes between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, to practice coordination at Rosslyn with the limited Silver and Orange Line service.

Shuttle buses for riders at the closed stations are planned on three separate routes:

Vienna to/from West Falls Church (express)

Vienna-Dunn Loring-West Falls Church

East Falls Church-Ballston

Riders who want to get to East Falls Church must get off at Ballston.

The Red Line will single-track this weekend near Medical Center. Trains are scheduled every 18 minutes, with additional trains scheduled during the day between Friendship Heights and Glenmont.

Road work

Major construction detours and closures continue in connection with a host of projects, including Interstate 66 and Interstate 95 toll projects in Virginia, Purple Line construction and Intercounty Connector toll system work in Maryland.

This weekend, the ICC closures for toll system replacement are scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday night through 5 a.m. Monday morning for eastbound traffic between Shady Grove and Georgia Avenue. The detour sends drivers down Maryland Route 355, across Norbeck Road and up Georgia Avenue.

Next weekend, the same closure will be in place for westbound traffic. The Maryland Transportation Authority has been closing one segment at a time for several consecutive weekends.

In the District, construction closures block northbound 3rd Street Northwest from the exit of the 3rd Street Tunnel near Judiciary Square to Massachusetts Avenue Northwest for the next four months.

Southbound traffic will be able to continue using the road during the reconstruction project. Outside of rush hour, though, the road could be reduced to a single lane, creating moderate to heavy delays. The work also affects E Street Northwest.

Continuing work on Maryland Avenue Northeast also expands next week, with the closure of the middle lanes of the road between 2nd and 4th streets in Northeast for several weeks.

