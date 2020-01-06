Busy Silver Spring intersection will soon see changes to traffic flow

Some changes to traffic at a busy intersection in Montgomery County, Maryland, will soon be in full effect this week.

Beginning Thursday, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will officially activate a new traffic and pedestrian signal at May Street and Rippling Brook Drive, where the two streets intersect with Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring.

The light is currently up but is under a mandatory three-day flash mode to serve as a sort of heads up for drivers in the area before it’s fully operational later this week.

Crosswalks have also been installed at the intersection.

With about 33,000 vehicles traveling through the intersection daily, MDOT SHA Administrator Greg Slater said the goal is to slow down traffic and make it safer for pedestrians.

“We are working diligently to install features to improve safety in our urban areas, such as lower speed limits, additional signage, improved markings and bike lanes,” Slater said.

