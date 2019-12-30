Party on: Tips to safely navigate the roads New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is the height of drunk driving in the U.S. Here are some last-minute tips to avoid a tragedy.

New Year’s Eve is a night to usher out the old and ring in the new, and many people celebrate with alcohol. That’s what makes the night one of the most dangerous on the roadways.

Americans drink the most amount of alcohol on New Year’s Eve, bringing more drunk driving than any other time of the year, according to AAA mid-Atlantic.

During the Christmas and New Year’s period last year, there were 285 drunk driving-related traffic deaths in the United States.

Statistics compiled by AAA mid-Atlantic indicate impaired driving was the primary factor in 29% of traffic deaths in D.C., 24% of traffic deaths in Maryland, and 9% of traffic deaths in Virginia during 2018.

It’s wise to plan ahead.

Designate a non-drinking driver before the party, never get behind the wheel when you’ve been drinking and never get in the vehicle of a driver who has been drinking.

AAA also recommends taking keys away from friends or family members who may be impaired.

