Baltimore-Washington Parkway reopens after serious crash

Northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway north of Md. 193/Greenbelt Road reopened around 5:30 a.m. after a serious crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway north of Md. 193/Greenbelt Road were closed for about 3 1/2 hours after a single car crashed into the Jersey wall before 2 a.m.

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash, and one had to be rescued.

Both people are now in stable condition, according to U.S. Park Police.

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman and Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

